New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 236 additional COVID-19 cases

A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 80s from Eddy County.

A female in her 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 90s from Otero County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Sandoval County.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,851.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 268 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Friday, New Mexico has reported a total of 187,984 cases.