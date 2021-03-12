New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 236 additional COVID-19 cases

- A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 80s from Eddy County.
- A female in her 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 90s from Otero County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Sandoval County.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,851.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 268 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Friday, New Mexico has reported a total of 187,984 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 95 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 2 new cases in Chaves County
- 8 new cases in Cibola County
- 2 new cases in Colfax County
- 1 new case in Curry County
- 1 new case in De Baca County
- 38 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 4 new cases in Eddy County
- 10 new cases in Grant County
- 2 new cases in Lea County
- 7 new cases in Lincoln County
- 1 new case in Los Alamos County
- 1 new case in Luna County
- 1 new case in McKinley County
- 1 new case in Mora County
- 23 new cases in Otero County
- 1 new case in Rio Arriba County
- 17 new cases in Sandoval County
- 7 new cases in San Juan County
- 10 new cases in San Miguel County
- 11 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 3 new cases in Socorro County
- 11 new cases in Taos County
- 2 new cases in Torrance County
- 7 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
The state reports that 124 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
As of Friday, there are 163,180 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.