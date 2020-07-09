New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 238 additional COVID-19 cases

- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites facility in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 70s from Curry County.
- A female in her 30s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 30s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 533.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 238 new cases of COVID-19. As of Thursday, New Mexico reported a total of 14,251 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 97 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 4 new cases in Chaves County
- 1 new case in Cibola County
- 20 new cases in Curry County
- 21 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 6 new cases in Eddy County
- 2 new cases in Grant County
- 2 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 7 new cases in Lea County
- 2 new cases in Lincoln County
- 20 new cases in McKinley County
- 2 new cases in Otero County
- 3 new cases in Quay County
- 4 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 2 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 17 new cases in San Juan County
- 11 new cases Sandoval County
- 10 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 6 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
KOB 4 determined there was a 3.8% positivity result of the 6,194 tests analyzed in Thursday's report from the state.
The state reports that 154 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19, and 32 are on ventilators.