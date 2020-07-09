New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 238 additional COVID-19 cases

A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites facility in Albuquerque.

A male in his 70s from Curry County.

A female in her 30s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 30s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 533.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 238 new cases of COVID-19. As of Thursday, New Mexico reported a total of 14,251 cases.