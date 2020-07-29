New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 352 additional COVID-19 cases

- A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque.
- A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of Avamere Rehabilitation at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque.
- A female in her 60s from Chaves County.
- A male in his 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of Bonney Family Home in Gallup.
- A male in his 60s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 632.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 352 new cases of COVID-19. As of Wednesday, New Mexico reported a total of 20,136 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 87 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 14 new cases in Chaves County
- 11 new cases in Cibola County
- 16 new cases in Curry County
- 38 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 3 new cases in Eddy County
- 10 new cases in Lea County
- 9 new cases in Lincoln County
- 3 new cases in Luna County
- 8 new cases in McKinley County
- 2 new cases in Otero County
- 4 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 9 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 17 new cases in Sandoval County
- 18 new cases in San Juan County
- 11 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 1 new case in Sierra County
- 2 new cases in Taos County
- 1 new case in Torrance County
- 9 new cases in Valencia County
- 76 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center
- 1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility
- 2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code,
KOB 4 determined there was a 4.5% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Wednesday's report from the state.
The state reports that 158 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
As of Wednesday, there are 7,817 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.