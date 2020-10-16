New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 819 additional COVID-19 cases

- A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque.
- A female in her 90s from Chaves County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of Heartfelt Manor Assisted Living in Roswell.
- A female in her teens from Eddy County.
- A female in her 70s from Roosevelt County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Socorro County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 928.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 819 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Friday, New Mexico has reported a total of 35,770 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 178 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 26 new cases in Chaves County
- 9 new cases in Cibola County
- 76 new cases in Curry County
- 146 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 36 new cases in Eddy County
- 3 new cases in Grant County
- 54 new cases in Lea County
- 16 new cases in Lincoln County
- 30 new cases in Luna County
- 5 new cases in McKinley County
- 1 new case in Mora County
- 23 new cases in Otero County
- 4 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 8 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 42 new cases in Sandoval County
- 29 new cases in San Juan County
- 4 new cases in San Miguel County
- 39 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 6 new cases in Sierra County
- 7 new cases in Socorro County
- 1 new case in Taos County
- 1 new case in Union County
- 23 new cases in Valencia County
- 31 new cases among individuals being held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility
- 20 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
KOB 4 determined there was a 9.6% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Friday's report from the state.
The state reports that 168 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
As of Friday, there are 19,613 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.