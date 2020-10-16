New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 819 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

178 new cases in Bernalillo County

26 new cases in Chaves County

9 new cases in Cibola County

76 new cases in Curry County

146 new cases in Doña Ana County

36 new cases in Eddy County

3 new cases in Grant County

54 new cases in Lea County

16 new cases in Lincoln County

30 new cases in Luna County

5 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Mora County

23 new cases in Otero County

4 new cases in Rio Arriba County

8 new cases in Roosevelt County

42 new cases in Sandoval County

29 new cases in San Juan County

4 new cases in San Miguel County

39 new cases in Santa Fe County

6 new cases in Sierra County

7 new cases in Socorro County

1 new case in Taos County

1 new case in Union County

23 new cases in Valencia County

31 new cases among individuals being held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

20 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County

KOB 4 determined there was a 9.6% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Friday's report from the state.

The state reports that 168 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Friday, there are 19,613 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.