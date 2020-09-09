New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 92 additional COVID-19 cases

- A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 90s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and was a resident of Welbrook Senior Living in Las Cruces.
- A male in his 80s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 813.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 92 new additional COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday, New Mexico reported a total of 26,268 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 6 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 16 new cases in Chaves County
- 7 new cases in Curry County
- 17 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 4 new cases in Eddy County
- 9 new cases in Lea County
- 1 new case in Los Alamos County
- 3 new cases in Luna County
- 6 new cases in McKinley County
- 1 new case in Otero County
- 1 new case in Quay County
- 1 new case in Rio Arriba County
- 4 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 4 new cases in Sandoval County
- 4 new cases in San Juan County
- 4 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 1 new case in Taos County
- 1 new case in Valencia County
- 2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
The number of positive cases in each county or by zip code is available.
KOB 4 determined there was a 2.6% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Wednesday's report from the state.
The state reports that 77 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
As of Wednesday, there are 13,928 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.