New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 122 additional COVID-19 cases

Updated: June 18, 2021 04:02 PM
Created: June 18, 2021 04:00 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 6 additional COVID-19-related deaths in Friday's report.
The latest deaths:
Three recent deaths:
Three* deaths >30 days:
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,316.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 122 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Friday, New Mexico has reported a total of 204,698 cases.
The latest cases include:
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
The state reports that 95 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
As of Friday, there are 192,953 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.
