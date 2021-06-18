New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 122 additional COVID-19 cases

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque.

A male in his 80s from Los Alamos County. The individual was hospitalized and was a resident of the Sombrillo Nursing Home in Los Alamos.

A female in her 70s from Quay County. The individual was hospitalized.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,316.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 122 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Friday, New Mexico has reported a total of 204,698 cases.

The latest cases include:

35 new cases in Bernalillo County

new cases in Catron County

3 new cases in Chaves County

4 new cases in Curry County

5 new cases in Doña Ana County

1 new case in Guadalupe County

7 new cases in Lea County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

4 new cases in McKinley County

4 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Quay County

4 new cases in Rio Arriba County

1 new case in Roosevelt County

16 new cases in Sandoval County

17 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in San Miguel County

6 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Taos County

3 new cases in Torrance County

6 new cases in Valencia County

2 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Torrance County Detention Facility

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reports that 95 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Friday, there are 192,953 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.