New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 218 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

52 new cases in Bernalillo County

3 new cases in Chaves County

7 new cases in Curry County

59 new cases in Doña Ana County

6 new cases in Eddy County

4 new cases in Grant County

2 new cases in Guadalupe County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

4 new cases in Lea County

1 new case in Lincoln County

8 new cases in Luna County

3 new cases in McKinley County

7 new cases in Otero County

3 new cases in Rio Arriba County

5 new cases in Roosevelt County

22 new cases in Sandoval County

6 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in San Miguel County

9 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Sierra County

3 new cases in Socorro County

2 new cases in Taos County

9 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 3.6% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Wednesday's report from the state.

The state said Wednesday's number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is unavailable due to a disruption in reporting.

As of Wednesday, there are 172,954 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.