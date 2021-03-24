New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 218 additional COVID-19 cases

- A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Sandoval County.
- A male in his 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and was a resident of the Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Bloomfield.
- A female in her 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,909.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 218 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 190,275 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 52 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 3 new cases in Chaves County
- 7 new cases in Curry County
- 59 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 6 new cases in Eddy County
- 4 new cases in Grant County
- 2 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 1 new case in Hidalgo County
- 4 new cases in Lea County
- 1 new case in Lincoln County
- 8 new cases in Luna County
- 3 new cases in McKinley County
- 7 new cases in Otero County
- 3 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 5 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 22 new cases in Sandoval County
- 6 new cases in San Juan County
- 1 new case in San Miguel County
- 9 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 1 new case in Sierra County
- 3 new cases in Socorro County
- 2 new cases in Taos County
- 9 new cases in Valencia County
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
KOB 4 determined there was a 3.6% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Wednesday's report from the state.
The state said Wednesday's number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is unavailable due to a disruption in reporting.
As of Wednesday, there are 172,954 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.