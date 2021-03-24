New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 218 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 218 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: March 24, 2021 05:02 PM
Created: March 24, 2021 03:40 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 6 additional COVID-19-related deaths in Wednesday's report.

The latest deaths include:

  • A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 80s from Sandoval County. 
  • A male in his 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and was a resident of the Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Bloomfield.
  • A female in her 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,909. 

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 218 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 190,275 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 52 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 3 new cases in Chaves County
  • 7 new cases in Curry County
  • 59 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 6 new cases in Eddy County
  • 4 new cases in Grant County
  • 2 new cases in Guadalupe County
  • 1 new case in Hidalgo County
  • 4 new cases in Lea County
  • 1 new case in Lincoln County
  • 8 new cases in Luna County
  • 3 new cases in McKinley County
  • 7 new cases in Otero County
  • 3 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 5 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 22 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 6 new cases in San Juan County
  • 1 new case in San Miguel County
  • 9 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 1 new case in Sierra County
  • 3 new cases in Socorro County
  • 2 new cases in Taos County
  • 9 new cases in Valencia County

KOB 4 determined there was a 3.6% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Wednesday's report from the state.

The state said Wednesday's number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is unavailable due to a disruption in reporting.

As of Wednesday, there are 172,954 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH. 


