New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 262 additional COVID-19 cases over three-day period

KOB Web Staff
Updated: June 07, 2021 04:34 PM
Created: June 07, 2021 04:31 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 6 additional COVID-19-related deaths in a report that combines Saturday's, Sunday's and Monday's numbers.

The latest deaths include:

Four recent deaths:

  • A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female >10 in San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 70s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

Two* deaths >30 days:

  • A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque.
  • A female in her 60s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,286. 

New Mexico has reported a total of 203,698 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 51 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 1 new case in Catron County
  • 6 new cases in Chaves County
  • 1 new case in Colfax County
  • 3 new cases in Curry County
  • 31 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 19 new cases in Eddy County
  • 2 new cases in Guadalupe County
  • 2 new cases in Lea County
  • 5 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 1 new case in Luna County
  • 3 new cases in McKinley County
  • 6 new cases in Otero County
  • 2 new cases in Quay County
  • 8 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 3 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 18 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 44 new cases in San Juan County
  • 3 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 14 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 9 new cases in Torrance County
  • 1 new case in Union County
  • 13 new cases in Valencia County
  • 1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Federal Prison Facility
  • 15 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reports that 81 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. 

As of Monday, there are 191,065 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH. 


