New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 263 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

51 new cases in Bernalillo County

33 new cases in Chaves County

1 new case in Cibola County

1 new case in Colfax County

10 new cases in Curry County

54 new cases in Doña Ana County

27 new cases in Eddy County

1 new case in Grant County

18 new cases in Lea County

9 new cases in Lincoln County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

2 new cases in Luna County

5 new cases in McKinley County

6 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Rio Arriba County

1 new case in Roosevelt County

10 new cases in Sandoval County

12 new cases in San Juan County

10 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Sierra County

1 new case in Socorro County

5 new cases in Torrance County

3 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 3.2% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Friday's report from the state.

The state reports that 75 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Friday, 16,020 COVID-19 cases have been designated as recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.