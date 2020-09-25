New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 263 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 263 additional COVID-19 cases

New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 263 additional COVID-19 cases

Joshua Panas
Updated: September 25, 2020 04:31 PM
Created: September 25, 2020 04:31 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported three additional COVID-19-related deaths on Friday.

The latest deaths include:

Advertisement
  • A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 50s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 80s from Roosevelt County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 865.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 263 new additional COVID-19 cases. As of Friday, New Mexico has reported a total of 28,487 cases.

The latest cases include: 

  • 51 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 33 new cases in Chaves County
  • 1 new case in Cibola County
  • 1 new case in Colfax County
  • 10 new cases in Curry County
  • 54 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 27 new cases in Eddy County
  • 1 new case in Grant County
  • 18 new cases in Lea County
  • 9 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 1 new case in Los Alamos County
  • 2 new cases in Luna County
  • 5 new cases in McKinley County
  • 6 new cases in Otero County
  • 1 new case in Rio Arriba County
  • 1 new case in Roosevelt County
  • 10 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 12 new cases in San Juan County
  • 10 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 1 new case in Sierra County
  • 1 new case in Socorro County
  • 5 new cases in Torrance County
  • 3 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 3.2% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Friday's report from the state.

The state reports that 75 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Friday, 16,020 COVID-19 cases have been designated as recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Filmmakers to document history of witchcraft and sorcery in New Mexico
Filmmakers to document history of witchcraft and sorcery in New Mexico
President Trump tweets he will be in New Mexico 'soon'
President Trump tweets he will be in New Mexico 'soon'
Police launch homicide investigation following SE Albuquerque shooting
Police launch homicide investigation following SE Albuquerque shooting
COVID-19: Rapid Response numbers on the rise in New Mexico
COVID-19: Rapid Response numbers on the rise in New Mexico
Arizona man pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter charge
Arizona man pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter charge
Advertisement


New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 263 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 263 additional COVID-19 cases
BCSO: 16-year-old killed in SW Albuquerque shooting
BCSO: 16-year-old killed in SW Albuquerque shooting
Police launch homicide investigation following SE Albuquerque shooting
Police launch homicide investigation following SE Albuquerque shooting
Gov. Lujan Grisham dismisses Public Safety secretary
Gov. Lujan Grisham dismisses Public Safety secretary
President Trump tweets he will be in New Mexico 'soon'
President Trump tweets he will be in New Mexico 'soon'