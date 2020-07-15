New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 330 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

162 new cases in Bernalillo County

2 new cases in Chaves County

3 new cases in Cibola County

1 new case in Colfax County

4 new cases in Curry County

35 new cases in Doña Ana County

4 new cases in Eddy County

3 new cases in Grant County

8 new cases in Lea County

4 new cases in Lincoln County

1 new case in Luna County

12 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Otero County

2 new cases in Quay County

7 new cases in Rio Arriba County

2 new cases in Roosevelt County

14 new cases in Sandoval County

24 new cases in San Juan County

29 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Sierra County

2 new cases in Taos County

8 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility

KOB 4 determined there was a 4.7% positivity result of the 6,999 tests analyzed in Wednesday's report from the state.

The state reports that 174 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Monday, 6,469 have recovered from COVID-19.