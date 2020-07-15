New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 330 additional COVID-19 cases

- A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Princeton Place facility in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 30s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 557.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 330 new cases of COVID-19. As of Wednesday, New Mexico reported a total of 15,841 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 162 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 2 new cases in Chaves County
- 3 new cases in Cibola County
- 1 new case in Colfax County
- 4 new cases in Curry County
- 35 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 4 new cases in Eddy County
- 3 new cases in Grant County
- 8 new cases in Lea County
- 4 new cases in Lincoln County
- 1 new case in Luna County
- 12 new cases in McKinley County
- 1 new case in Otero County
- 2 new cases in Quay County
- 7 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 2 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 14 new cases in Sandoval County
- 24 new cases in San Juan County
- 29 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 1 new case in Sierra County
- 2 new cases in Taos County
- 8 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here..
KOB 4 determined there was a 4.7% positivity result of the 6,999 tests analyzed in Wednesday's report from the state.
The state reports that 174 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
As of Monday, 6,469 have recovered from COVID-19.