New Mexico reports 7 more COVID-19 deaths, 134 additional cases

- A female in her 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington.
- A second female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions and was hospitalized.
- A female in her 90s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions and was hospitalized.
- A male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the San Juan Center facility in Farmington.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 283.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 144 new cases of COVID-19. As of Wednesday, New Mexico reported at total of 6,317 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 30 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 1 new case in Chaves County
- 3 new cases in Cibola County
- 1 new case in Curry County
- 4 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 25 new cases in McKinley County
- 1 new case in Roosevelt County
- 22 new cases in Sandoval County
- 25 new cases in San Juan County
- 1 new case in Santa Fe County
- 1 new case in Torrance County
- 1 new case in Valencia County
- 1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility
- 19 new cases new cases among federal detainees at the ICE Otero County Processing Center
The state has conducted 147,344 tests.
The state reports that 206 people are hospitalized, and 58 are on ventilators.