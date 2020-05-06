New Mexico reports 7 more COVID-19 deaths, 153 additional cases

Joshua Panas
Updated: May 06, 2020 06:11 PM
Created: May 06, 2020 04:14 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 7 additional COVID-19-related deaths in the state on Wednesday.
As of Tuesday, 169 people have died from COVID-19 in New Mexico.
The latest deaths include:
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 153 new cases. New Mexico has now reported 4,291 cases of COVID-19.
The latest cases include:
The state reports that 193 people are hospitalized, and 1,073 have recovered.
