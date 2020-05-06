New Mexico reports 7 more COVID-19 deaths, 153 additional cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 7 more COVID-19 deaths, 153 additional cases

Joshua Panas
Updated: May 06, 2020 06:11 PM
Created: May 06, 2020 04:14 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 7 additional COVID-19-related deaths in the state on Wednesday.

As of Tuesday, 169 people have died from COVID-19 in New Mexico.

The latest deaths include: 

  • A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying medical conditions and was a patient at the Canyon Transitional Rehabilitation Center.
  • A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying medical conditions and was a resident of Uptown Genesis in Albuquerque.
  • A male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
  • A second male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
  • A third male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
  • A fourth male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying medical conditions.
  • A female in her 90s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 153 new cases. New Mexico has now reported 4,291 cases of COVID-19.

The latest cases include: 

  • 18 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 1 new case in Catron County
  • 8 new cases in Cibola County
  • 3 new cases in Curry County
  • 7 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 2 new cases in Lea County
  • 63 new cases in McKinley County
  • 1 new case in Otero County
  • 1 new case in Roosevelt County
  • 6 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 38 new cases in San Juan County
  • 1 new case in San Miguel County
  • 2 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 2 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county, click here.

The state reports that 193 people are hospitalized, and 1,073  have recovered. 


