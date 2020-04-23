New Mexico reports 7 more COVID-19 deaths, 169 new cases

A female in her 30s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A female in her 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A female in her 80s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A female in her 90s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A female in her 30s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying medical conditions.

A female in her 90s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying medical conditions and was a resident of the Life Care Center in Farmington.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 78.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 169 new cases-- brining the total of COVID-19 cases to 2,379.