New Mexico reports 7 more COVID-19 deaths, 169 new cases | KOB 4
LIVE VIDEO > White House Coronavirus Task Force Provides Update
Advertisement

New Mexico reports 7 more COVID-19 deaths, 169 new cases

New Mexico reports 7 more COVID-19 deaths, 169 new cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: April 23, 2020 04:07 PM
Created: April 23, 2020 03:55 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 7 additional COVID-19-related deaths in the state on Thursday

The latest deaths include: 

Advertisement
  • A female in her 30s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
  • A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
  • A female in her 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
  • A female in her 80s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
  • A female in her 90s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
  • A female in her 30s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying medical conditions.
  • A female in her 90s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying medical conditions and was a resident of the Life Care Center in Farmington.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 78.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 169 new cases-- brining the total of COVID-19 cases to 2,379.

The latest cases include:

  • 31 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 1 new case in Chaves County
  • 3 new cases in Cibola County
  • 6 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 1 new case in Guadalupe County
  • 1 new case in Harding County
  • 3 new cases in Lea County
  • 54 new cases in McKinley County
  • 2 new cases in Otero County
  • 1 new case in Quay County
  • 4 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 51 new cases in San Juan County
  • 3 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 4 new cases in Socorro County
  • 1 new case in Taos County
  • 3 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county, click here.

The Health Department said that 123 people are hospitalized, and 573 people have recovered from the virus. 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Chaves County Commission calls for the governor to reopen businesses in New Mexico
Chaves County Commission calls for the governor to reopen businesses in New Mexico
Gov. Lujan Grisham announces plans to extend Public Health Order to May 15
Gov. Lujan Grisham announces plans to extend Public Health Order to May 15
Police investigate homicide on Albuquerque's West Side
Police investigate homicide on Albuquerque's West Side
Historic Albuquerque business ransacked by thieves
Historic Albuquerque business ransacked by thieves
Damico, retired UNM Beowulf scholar, dies from COVID-19
Damico at a signing of her book,
Advertisement


New Mexico reports 7 more COVID-19 deaths, 169 new cases
New Mexico reports 7 more COVID-19 deaths, 169 new cases
Chaves County Commission calls for the governor to reopen businesses in New Mexico
Chaves County Commission calls for the governor to reopen businesses in New Mexico
Gov. Lujan Grisham announces plans to extend Public Health Order to May 15
Gov. Lujan Grisham announces plans to extend Public Health Order to May 15
Sandia Labs converts 100 respiratory machines into ventilators for COVID-19 patients
Sandia Labs converts 100 respiratory machines into ventilators for COVID-19 patients
Navajo Nation files lawsuit against US for fair share of federal COVID-19 funding
Navajo Nation files lawsuit against US for fair share of federal COVID-19 funding