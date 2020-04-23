New Mexico reports 7 more COVID-19 deaths, 169 new cases

- A female in her 30s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
- A female in her 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
- A female in her 90s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
- A female in her 30s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying medical conditions.
- A female in her 90s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying medical conditions and was a resident of the Life Care Center in Farmington.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 78.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 169 new cases-- brining the total of COVID-19 cases to 2,379.
The latest cases include:
- 31 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 1 new case in Chaves County
- 3 new cases in Cibola County
- 6 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 1 new case in Guadalupe County
- 1 new case in Harding County
- 3 new cases in Lea County
- 54 new cases in McKinley County
- 2 new cases in Otero County
- 1 new case in Quay County
- 4 new cases in Sandoval County
- 51 new cases in San Juan County
- 3 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 4 new cases in Socorro County
- 1 new case in Taos County
- 3 new cases in Valencia County
The Health Department said that 123 people are hospitalized, and 573 people have recovered from the virus.