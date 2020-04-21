New Mexico reports 7 more COVID-19 deaths, surpasses 2,000 total cases

- A female in her 80s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions. The individual was a resident of the La Vida Llena facility in Albuquerque.
- A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying medical conditions and was a resident of the La Vida Llena facility in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions. The individual was a resident of the Central Desert Behavioral Health facility in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and was a resident of the La Vida Llena facility in Albuquerque.
- A second male in his 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying health conditions and was a resident of the La Vida Llena facility in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying health conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 65.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 103 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 2,072.
The latest positive cases include:
- 20 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 2 new cases in Cibola County
- 3 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 1 new cases in Lincoln County
- 45 new cases in McKinley County
- 5 new cases in Sandoval County
- 21 new cases in San Juan County
- 2 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 3 new cases in Socorro County
- 1 new case in Valencia County
To see the number of positive cases in each county, click here.
The Health Department said that 119 people are hospitalized, and 529 people have recovered from COVID-19.