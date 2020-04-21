New Mexico reports 7 more COVID-19 deaths, surpasses 2,000 total cases | KOB 4
LIVE VIDEO > White House Coronavirus Task Force Provides Update
Advertisement

New Mexico reports 7 more COVID-19 deaths, surpasses 2,000 total cases

New Mexico reports 7 more COVID-19 deaths, surpasses 2,000 total cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: April 21, 2020 04:01 PM
Created: April 21, 2020 03:55 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 7 additional COVID-19-related deaths in the state on Tuesday.

The latest deaths include:

Advertisement
  • A female in her 80s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
  • A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions. The individual was a resident of the La Vida Llena facility in Albuquerque.
  • A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying medical conditions and was a resident of the La Vida Llena facility in Albuquerque.
  • A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions. The individual was a resident of the Central Desert Behavioral Health facility in Albuquerque.
  • A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and was a resident of the La Vida Llena facility in Albuquerque.
  • A second male in his 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying health conditions and was a resident of the La Vida Llena facility in Albuquerque.
  • A male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying health conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 65.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 103 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 2,072.

The latest positive cases include: 

  • 20 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 2 new cases in Cibola County
  • 3 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 1 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 45 new cases in McKinley County
  • 5 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 21 new cases in San Juan County
  • 2 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 3 new cases in Socorro County
  • 1 new case in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county, click here.

The Health Department said that 119 people are hospitalized, and 529 people have recovered from COVID-19.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Navajo woman pleas for people to follow stay-at-home order after brother dies from COVID-19
Navajo woman pleas for people to follow stay-at-home order after brother dies from COVID-19
1 new COVID-19 death confirmed on Navajo Nation as total cases rise to 1,321
1 new COVID-19 death confirmed on Navajo Nation as total cases rise to 1,321
BCSO: Fugitive arrested in connection to 38 violent home invasion robberies
BCSO: Fugitive arrested in connection to 38 violent home invasion robberies
New Mexico prohibits surprise billing for COVID-19 care received out-of-network
New Mexico prohibits surprise billing for COVID-19 care received out-of-network
Police search for suspect after attempted carjacking near Lovelace Westside Hospital
Police search for suspect after attempted carjacking near Lovelace Westside Hospital
Advertisement


New Mexico reports 7 more COVID-19 deaths, surpasses 2,000 total cases
New Mexico reports 7 more COVID-19 deaths, surpasses 2,000 total cases
All La Vida Llena residents and staff to get tested again for COVID-19
All La Vida Llena residents and staff to get tested again for COVID-19
New Mexico prohibits surprise billing for COVID-19 care received out-of-network
New Mexico prohibits surprise billing for COVID-19 care received out-of-network
1 new COVID-19 death confirmed on Navajo Nation as total cases rise to 1,321
1 new COVID-19 death confirmed on Navajo Nation as total cases rise to 1,321
Albuquerque health coach shares tips to help you sleep amid COVID-19 stress
Albuquerque health coach shares tips to help you sleep amid COVID-19 stress