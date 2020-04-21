New Mexico reports 7 more COVID-19 deaths, surpasses 2,000 total cases

A female in her 80s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions. The individual was a resident of the La Vida Llena facility in Albuquerque.

A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying medical conditions and was a resident of the La Vida Llena facility in Albuquerque.

A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions. The individual was a resident of the Central Desert Behavioral Health facility in Albuquerque.

A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and was a resident of the La Vida Llena facility in Albuquerque.

A second male in his 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying health conditions and was a resident of the La Vida Llena facility in Albuquerque.

A male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying health conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 65.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 103 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 2,072.