New Mexico reports 7 new deaths, 599 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

154 new cases in Bernalillo County

26 new cases in Chaves County

9 new cases in Cibola County

45 new cases in Curry County

136 new cases in Doña Ana County

21 new cases in Eddy County

1 new case in Grant County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

18 new cases in Lea County

2 new cases in Lincoln County

2 new cases in Los Alamos County

17 new cases in Luna County

16 new cases in McKinley County

29 new cases in Otero County

6 new cases in Quay County

4 new cases in Rio Arriba County

3 new cases in Roosevelt County

18 new cases in Sandoval County

30 new cases in San Juan County

3 new cases in San Miguel County

33 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Sierra County

5 new cases in Socorro County

1 new case in Taos County

1 new case in Union County

15 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was an 6.5% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Tuesday's report from the state.

The state reports that 205 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Tuesday, there are 20,165 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.