New Mexico reports 7 new deaths, 599 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
Advertisement

New Mexico reports 7 new deaths, 599 additional COVID-19 cases

New Mexico reports 7 new deaths, 599 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: October 20, 2020 04:40 PM
Created: October 20, 2020 03:54 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 7 additional COVID-19-related deaths on Tuesday.

The latest deaths include:

Advertisement
  • A male in his 80s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 80s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A second female in her 80s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from Roosevelt County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 40s from Santa Fe County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 80s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and was a resident of the Kingston Residence in Santa Fe.
  • A female in her 90s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and was a resident of the Kingston Residence in Santa Fe.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 942.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 599 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Tuesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 37,896 cases.

The latest cases include: 

  • 154 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 26 new cases in Chaves County
  • 9 new cases in Cibola County
  • 45 new cases in Curry County
  • 136 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 21 new cases in Eddy County
  • 1 new case in Grant County
  • 1 new case in Hidalgo County
  • 18 new cases in Lea County
  • 2 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 2 new cases in Los Alamos County
  • 17 new cases in Luna County
  • 16 new cases in McKinley County
  • 29 new cases in Otero County
  • 6 new cases in Quay County
  • 4 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 3 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 18 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 30 new cases in San Juan County
  • 3 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 33 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 1 new case in Sierra County
  • 5 new cases in Socorro County
  • 1 new case in Taos County
  • 1 new case in Union County
  • 15 new cases in Valencia County
  • 1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility
  • 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was an 6.5% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Tuesday's report from the state.

The state reports that 205 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Tuesday, there are 20,165 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New measures to slow spread of COVID-19 include retail businesses closing by 10 p.m.
New measures to slow spread of COVID-19 include retail businesses closing by 10 p.m.
Netflix halts production in New Mexico amid virus cases
Netflix halts production in New Mexico amid virus cases
Video: Naked man steals Biden/Harris sign from Albuquerque resident's front yard
Video: Naked man steals Biden/Harris sign from Albuquerque resident's front yard
UNM's first football game of the season called off
UNM's first football game of the season called off
City of Las Vegas issues curfew effective Oct. 21
City of Las Vegas issues curfew effective Oct. 21
Advertisement


New Mexico reports 7 new deaths, 599 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 7 new deaths, 599 additional COVID-19 cases
New measures to slow spread of COVID-19 include retail businesses closing by 10 p.m.
New measures to slow spread of COVID-19 include retail businesses closing by 10 p.m.
ICU bed occupancy climbs to 71% in New Mexico
ICU bed occupancy climbs to 71% in New Mexico
New Mexico high court OKs rule changes on pretrial detention
New Mexico high court OKs rule changes on pretrial detention
Netflix halts production in New Mexico amid virus cases
Netflix halts production in New Mexico amid virus cases