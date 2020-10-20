New Mexico reports 7 new deaths, 599 additional COVID-19 cases

- A male in his 80s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second female in her 80s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Roosevelt County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 40s from Santa Fe County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and was a resident of the Kingston Residence in Santa Fe.
- A female in her 90s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and was a resident of the Kingston Residence in Santa Fe.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 942.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 599 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Tuesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 37,896 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 154 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 26 new cases in Chaves County
- 9 new cases in Cibola County
- 45 new cases in Curry County
- 136 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 21 new cases in Eddy County
- 1 new case in Grant County
- 1 new case in Hidalgo County
- 18 new cases in Lea County
- 2 new cases in Lincoln County
- 2 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 17 new cases in Luna County
- 16 new cases in McKinley County
- 29 new cases in Otero County
- 6 new cases in Quay County
- 4 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 3 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 18 new cases in Sandoval County
- 30 new cases in San Juan County
- 3 new cases in San Miguel County
- 33 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 1 new case in Sierra County
- 5 new cases in Socorro County
- 1 new case in Taos County
- 1 new case in Union County
- 15 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
KOB 4 determined there was an 6.5% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Tuesday's report from the state.
The state reports that 205 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
As of Tuesday, there are 20,165 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.