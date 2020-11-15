New Mexico reports 7 new deaths, 1,033 additional COVID-19 cases according to partial report

The latest deaths include:
- A female in her 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 1,215.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 1,033 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Sunday, New Mexico has reported a total of 64,201 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 252 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 53 new cases in Chaves County
- 37 new cases in Cibola County
- 4 new cases in Colfax County
- 34 new cases in Curry County
- 1 new case in De Baca County
- 165 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 30 new cases in Eddy County
- 6 new cases in Grant County
- 2 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 27 new cases in Lea County
- 8 new cases in Lincoln County
- 2 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 11 new cases in Luna County
- 44 new cases in McKinley County
- 1 new case in Mora County
- 20 new cases in Otero County
- 2 new cases in Quay County
- 14 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 17 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 52 new cases in Sandoval County
- 67 new cases in San Juan County
- 4 new cases in San Miguel County
- 92 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 12 new cases in Sierra County
- 10 new cases in Socorro County
- 12 new cases in Taos County
- 1 new case in Torrance County
- 1 new case in Union County
- 30 new cases in Valencia County
- 7 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility
- 14 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County
KOB 4 determined there was an 8.3% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Sunday's report from the state.
The state reports that 506 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
As of Sunday, there are 25,089 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.