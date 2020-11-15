New Mexico reports 7 new deaths, 1,033 additional COVID-19 cases according to partial report

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 1,033 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Sunday, New Mexico has reported a total of 64,201 cases.

The latest cases include:

252 new cases in Bernalillo County

53 new cases in Chaves County

37 new cases in Cibola County

4 new cases in Colfax County

34 new cases in Curry County

1 new case in De Baca County

165 new cases in Doña Ana County

30 new cases in Eddy County

6 new cases in Grant County

2 new cases in Guadalupe County

27 new cases in Lea County

8 new cases in Lincoln County

2 new cases in Los Alamos County

11 new cases in Luna County

44 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Mora County

20 new cases in Otero County

2 new cases in Quay County

14 new cases in Rio Arriba County

17 new cases in Roosevelt County

52 new cases in Sandoval County

67 new cases in San Juan County

4 new cases in San Miguel County

92 new cases in Santa Fe County

12 new cases in Sierra County

10 new cases in Socorro County

12 new cases in Taos County

1 new case in Torrance County

1 new case in Union County

30 new cases in Valencia County

7 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility

14 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was an 8.3% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Sunday's report from the state.

The state reports that 506 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Sunday, there are 25,089 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.