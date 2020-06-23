New Mexico reports 7 new deaths, 147 additional COVID-19 cases

A female in her 80s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Grants.

A male in his 90s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Grants.

A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 90s from Taos County. The individual was a patient at Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 476.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 147 new cases of COVID-19. As of Tuesday, New Mexico reported a total of 10,838 cases.