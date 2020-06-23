New Mexico reports 7 new deaths, 147 additional COVID-19 cases

- A female in her 80s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Grants.
- A male in his 90s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Grants.
- A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 90s from Taos County. The individual was a patient at Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 476.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 147 new cases of COVID-19. As of Tuesday, New Mexico reported a total of 10,838 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 20 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 1 new case in Cibola County
- 4 new cases in Curry County
- 6 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 2 new cases in Eddy County
- 4 new cases in Lea County
- 2 new cases in Luna County
- 50 new cases in McKinley County
- 3 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 4 new cases in Sandoval County
- 41 new cases in San Juan County
- 2 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 2 new cases in Torrance County
- 6 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Torrance County Detention Facility
San Juan County announced late Tuesday that 32 people at the county's adult detention center tested positive for the coronavirus. It's not clear if the 32 inmates are included in San Juan County's daily numbers which were provided by the state.
The state reports that 141 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19, and 4,874 have recovered.