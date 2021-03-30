New Mexico reports 7 new deaths, 148 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

58 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Catron County

3 new cases in Chaves County

1 new case in Cibola County

37 new cases in Doña Ana County

6 new cases in Eddy County

1 new case in Guadalupe County

1 new case in McKinley County

3 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Roosevelt County

25 new cases in Sandoval County

3 new cases in San Juan County

3 new cases in Santa Fe County

2 new cases in Socorro County

2 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

(Check back for the daily test positivity rate. It will be updated after the state releases its testing numbers)

The state reports that 110 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Tuesday, there are 173,569 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.