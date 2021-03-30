New Mexico reports 7 new deaths, 148 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 7 new deaths, 148 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: March 30, 2021 03:44 PM
Created: March 30, 2021 03:42 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported  additional COVID-19-related deaths in Tuesday's report.

The latest deaths include:

  • A female in her 50s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 100s from Chaves County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Mission Arch Center in Roswell.
  • A male in his 90s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 20s from Eddy County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 60s from Lincoln County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 90s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 70s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,932. 

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 148 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Tuesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 191,377 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 58 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 1 new case in Catron County
  • 3 new cases in Chaves County
  • 1 new case in Cibola County
  • 37 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 6 new cases in Eddy County
  • 1 new case in Guadalupe County
  • 1 new case in McKinley County
  • 3 new cases in Otero County
  • 1 new case in Roosevelt County
  • 25 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 3 new cases in San Juan County
  • 3 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 2 new cases in Socorro County
  • 2 new cases in Valencia County
  • 1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

(Check back for the daily test positivity rate. It will be updated after the state releases its testing numbers)

The state reports that 110 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. 

As of Tuesday, there are 173,569  COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH. 


