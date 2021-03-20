New Mexico reports 7 new deaths, 191 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

71 new cases in Bernalillo County

2 new cases in Chaves County

1 new case in Colfax County

4 new cases in Curry County

35 new cases in Doña Ana County

3 new cases in Eddy County

1 new case in Grant County

1 new case in Guadalupe County

1 new case in Lea County

1 new case in Lincoln County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

5 new cases in Luna County

6 new cases in McKinley County

11 new cases in Otero County

3 new cases in Roosevelt County

14 new cases in Sandoval County

7 new cases in San Juan County

6 new cases in San Miguel County

10 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Socorro County

2 new cases in Taos County

5 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 1.5% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Saturday's report from the state.

The state reports that 130 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Saturday, there are 171,593 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.