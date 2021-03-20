New Mexico reports 7 new deaths, 191 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

New Mexico reports 7 new deaths, 191 additional COVID-19 cases

New Mexico reports 7 new deaths, 191 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: March 20, 2021 04:19 PM
Created: March 20, 2021 09:51 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 7 additional COVID-19-related deaths in Saturday's report.

The latest deaths include:

  • A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Princeton Place facility in Albuquerque.
  • A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs facility in Albuquerque.
  • A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 90s from Otero County.
  • A male in his 50s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 70s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 80s from Taos County. The individual had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,889. 

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 191 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Saturday, New Mexico has reported a total of 189,560 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 71 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 2 new cases in Chaves County
  • 1 new case in Colfax County
  • 4 new cases in Curry County
  • 35 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 3 new cases in Eddy County
  • 1 new case in Grant County
  • 1 new case in Guadalupe County
  • 1 new case in Lea County
  • 1 new case in Lincoln County
  • 1 new case in Los Alamos County
  • 5 new cases in Luna County
  • 6 new cases in McKinley County
  • 11 new cases in Otero County
  • 3 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 14 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 7 new cases in San Juan County
  • 6 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 10 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 1 new case in Socorro County
  • 2 new cases in Taos County
  • 5 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 1.5% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Saturday's report from the state.

The state reports that 130 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. 

As of Saturday, there are 171,593 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH. 


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

New Mexico reports 7 new deaths, 191 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 7 new deaths, 191 additional COVID-19 cases
Gov. Lujan Grisham confirms there will be special session on cannabis legalization
Gov. Lujan Grisham confirms there will be special session on cannabis legalization
Prosecutors say suspect in Sunport deaths admitted to killing a total of 15 people in NM
Prosecutors say suspect in Sunport deaths admitted to killing a total of 15 people in NM
New Mexico moves into phase 1C of vaccine distribution
New Mexico moves into phase 1C of vaccine distribution
New Mexico lawmakers aim to crack down on abusive teachers
New Mexico lawmakers aim to crack down on abusive teachers