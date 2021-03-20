New Mexico reports 7 new deaths, 191 additional COVID-19 cases

- A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Princeton Place facility in Albuquerque.
- A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs facility in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from Otero County.
- A male in his 50s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 70s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Taos County. The individual had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,889.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 191 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Saturday, New Mexico has reported a total of 189,560 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 71 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 2 new cases in Chaves County
- 1 new case in Colfax County
- 4 new cases in Curry County
- 35 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 3 new cases in Eddy County
- 1 new case in Grant County
- 1 new case in Guadalupe County
- 1 new case in Lea County
- 1 new case in Lincoln County
- 1 new case in Los Alamos County
- 5 new cases in Luna County
- 6 new cases in McKinley County
- 11 new cases in Otero County
- 3 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 14 new cases in Sandoval County
- 7 new cases in San Juan County
- 6 new cases in San Miguel County
- 10 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 1 new case in Socorro County
- 2 new cases in Taos County
- 5 new cases in Valencia County
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
KOB 4 determined there was a 1.5% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Saturday's report from the state.
The state reports that 130 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
As of Saturday, there are 171,593 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.