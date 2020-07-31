New Mexico reports 7 new deaths, 216 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

49 new cases in Bernalillo County

18 new cases in Chaves County

13 new cases in Cibola County

21 new cases in Curry County

34 new cases in Doña Ana County

3 new cases in Eddy County

9 new cases in Lea County

6 new cases in Lincoln County

2 new cases in Los Alamos County

3 new cases in Luna County

11 new cases in McKinley County

3 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Rio Arriba County

5 new cases in Roosevelt County

7 new cases in Sandoval County

8 new cases in San Juan County

12 new cases in Santa Fe County

3 new cases in Taos County

8 new cases in Valencia County

KOB 4 determined there was a 3.3% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Fridays's report from the state.

The state reports that 152 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Friday, there are 8,139 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.