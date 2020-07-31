New Mexico reports 7 new deaths, 216 additional COVID-19 cases

- A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Las Cruces.
- A male in his 30s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Socorro County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 642.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 216 new cases of COVID-19. As of Friday, New Mexico reported a total of 20,600 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 49 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 18 new cases in Chaves County
- 13 new cases in Cibola County
- 21 new cases in Curry County
- 34 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 3 new cases in Eddy County
- 9 new cases in Lea County
- 6 new cases in Lincoln County
- 2 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 3 new cases in Luna County
- 11 new cases in McKinley County
- 3 new cases in Otero County
- 1 new case in Rio Arriba County
- 5 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 7 new cases in Sandoval County
- 8 new cases in San Juan County
- 12 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 3 new cases in Taos County
- 8 new cases in Valencia County
KOB 4 determined there was a 3.3% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Fridays's report from the state.
The state reports that 152 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
As of Friday, there are 8,139 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.