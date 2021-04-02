New Mexico reports 7 new deaths, 218 additional COVID-19 cases

- A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A second female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Eddy County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 20s from McKinley County.
- A female in her 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from Santa Fe County. The individual was a resident of the Willow Wood Assisted Living in Santa Fe.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,949.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 218 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Friday, New Mexico has reported a total of 192,152 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 70 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 6 new cases in Chaves County
- 3 new cases in Cibola County
- 2 new cases in Colfax County
- 1 new case in Curry County
- 29 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 5 new cases in Eddy County
- 10 new cases in Grant County
- 10 new cases in Lea County
- 1 new case in Lincoln County
- 12 new cases in Otero County
- 3 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 22 new cases in Sandoval County
- 13 new cases in San Juan County
- 2 new cases in San Miguel County
- 8 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 3 new cases in Sierra County
- 1 new case in Socorro County
- 1 new case in Torrance County
- 16 new cases in Valencia County
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
(Check back for the daily test positivity rate. It will be updated after the state releases its testing numbers)
The state reports that 94 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
As of Friday, there are 173,981 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.