New Mexico reports 7 new deaths, 218 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

70 new cases in Bernalillo County

6 new cases in Chaves County

3 new cases in Cibola County

2 new cases in Colfax County

1 new case in Curry County

29 new cases in Doña Ana County

5 new cases in Eddy County

10 new cases in Grant County

10 new cases in Lea County

1 new case in Lincoln County

12 new cases in Otero County

3 new cases in Roosevelt County

22 new cases in Sandoval County

13 new cases in San Juan County

2 new cases in San Miguel County

8 new cases in Santa Fe County

3 new cases in Sierra County

1 new case in Socorro County

1 new case in Torrance County

16 new cases in Valencia County

The state reports that 94 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Friday, there are 173,981 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.