New Mexico reports 7 new deaths, 235 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

New Mexico reports 7 new deaths, 235 additional COVID-19 cases

New Mexico reports 7 new deaths, 235 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: March 25, 2021 05:05 PM
Created: March 25, 2021 03:38 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 7 additional COVID-19-related deaths in Thursday's report.

The latest deaths include:

  • A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Muros de Salvación facility in Albuquerque.
  • A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 50s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 60s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,916. 

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 235 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday, New Mexico has reported a total of 190,491 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 94 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 5 new cases in Chaves County
  • 7 new cases in Curry County
  • 28 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 8 new cases in Eddy County
  • 1 new case in Grant County
  • 2 new cases in Guadalupe County
  • 1 new case in Lea County
  • 3 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 6 new cases in Luna County
  • 7 new cases in McKinley County
  • 6 new cases in Otero County
  • 4 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 26 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 7 new cases in San Juan County
  • 10 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 2 new cases in Socorro County
  • 2 new cases in Taos County
  • 1 new case in Torrance County
  • 14 new cases in Valencia County
  • 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 2.1% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Thursday's report from the state.

The state reports that 112 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. 

As of Thursday, there are 173,020  COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH. 


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

New Mexico to issue $600 one-time tax rebates amid pandemic
New Mexico to issue $600 one-time tax rebates amid pandemic
APD: Female shot near Central and Rio Grande
APD: Female shot near Central and Rio Grande
Reopening Map: 13 counties now in Turquoise level, no counties in Red level
Reopening Map: 13 counties now in Turquoise level, no counties in Red level
Navajo Nation reports no new coronavirus cases and no deaths
Navajo Nation reports no new coronavirus cases and no deaths
Multiple crashes slow traffic on WB I-40 near Clines Corners
Multiple crashes slow traffic on WB I-40 near Clines Corners