New Mexico reports 7 new deaths, 235 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

94 new cases in Bernalillo County

5 new cases in Chaves County

7 new cases in Curry County

28 new cases in Doña Ana County

8 new cases in Eddy County

1 new case in Grant County

2 new cases in Guadalupe County

1 new case in Lea County

3 new cases in Lincoln County

6 new cases in Luna County

7 new cases in McKinley County

6 new cases in Otero County

4 new cases in Rio Arriba County

26 new cases in Sandoval County

7 new cases in San Juan County

10 new cases in Santa Fe County

2 new cases in Socorro County

2 new cases in Taos County

1 new case in Torrance County

14 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

KOB 4 determined there was a 2.1% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Thursday's report from the state.

The state reports that 112 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Thursday, there are 173,020 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.