New Mexico reports 7 new deaths, 255 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: July 20, 2020 04:27 PM
Created: July 20, 2020 03:57 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported seven additional COVID-19-related deaths in the state on Monday.
The latest deaths include:
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 578.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 255 new cases of COVID-19. As of Monday, New Mexico reported a total of 17,215 cases.
The latest cases include:
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
Previously reported numbers included three cases that have been identified as duplicates, five cases that have been identified as out-of-state residents, and three cases that were not lab confirmed. Monday's case numbers reflect those corrections.
KOB 4 determined there was a 3.5% positivity result of the 7,282 tests analyzed in Sunday's report from the state.
The state reports that 154 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
The state reports 6,814 have recovered from COVID-19.
