New Mexico reports 7 new deaths, 255 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 7 new deaths, 255 additional COVID-19 cases

New Mexico reports 7 new deaths, 255 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: July 20, 2020 04:27 PM
Created: July 20, 2020 03:57 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported seven additional COVID-19-related deaths in the state on Monday.

The latest deaths include: 

  • A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of The Rio at Las Estancias facility in Albuquerque.
  • A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 50s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 578.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 255 new cases of COVID-19. As of Monday, New Mexico reported a total of 17,215 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 88 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 15 new cases in Chaves County
  • 5 new cases in Cibola County
  • 18 new cases in Curry County
  • 22 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 7 new cases in Eddy County
  • 4 new cases in Grant County
  • 1 new case in Lea County
  • 2 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 10 new cases in Luna County
  • 13 new cases in McKinley County
  • 4 new cases in Otero County
  • 2 new cases in Quay County
  • 6 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 4 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 14 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 8 new cases in San Juan County
  • 2 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 16 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 1 new case in Sierra County
  • 2 new cases in Socorro County
  • 2 new cases in Taos County
  • 9 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

Previously reported numbers included three cases that have been identified as duplicates, five cases that have been identified as out-of-state residents, and three cases that were not lab confirmed. Monday's case numbers reflect those corrections. 

KOB 4 determined there was a 3.5% positivity result of the 7,282 tests analyzed in Sunday's report from the state.

The state reports that 154 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

The state reports 6,814 have recovered from COVID-19.


