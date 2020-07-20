New Mexico reports 7 new deaths, 255 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

88 new cases in Bernalillo County

15 new cases in Chaves County

5 new cases in Cibola County

18 new cases in Curry County

22 new cases in Doña Ana County

7 new cases in Eddy County

4 new cases in Grant County

1 new case in Lea County

2 new cases in Lincoln County

10 new cases in Luna County

13 new cases in McKinley County

4 new cases in Otero County

2 new cases in Quay County

6 new cases in Rio Arriba County

4 new cases in Roosevelt County

14 new cases in Sandoval County

8 new cases in San Juan County

2 new cases in San Miguel County

16 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Sierra County

2 new cases in Socorro County

2 new cases in Taos County

9 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

Previously reported numbers included three cases that have been identified as duplicates, five cases that have been identified as out-of-state residents, and three cases that were not lab confirmed. Monday's case numbers reflect those corrections.

KOB 4 determined there was a 3.5% positivity result of the 7,282 tests analyzed in Sunday's report from the state.

The state reports that 154 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

The state reports 6,814 have recovered from COVID-19.