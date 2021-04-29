New Mexico reports 7 new deaths, 255 additional COVID-19 cases

- A female in her 70s from Chaves County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 80s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 40s from Sierra County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,058.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 255 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday, New Mexico has reported a total of 197,447 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 65 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 2 new cases in Catron County
- 15 new cases in Chaves County
- 2 new cases in Colfax County
- 7 new cases in Curry County
- 2 new cases in De Baca County
- 29 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 3 new cases in Eddy County
- 2 new cases in Grant County
- 7 new cases in Lea County
- 10 new cases in Lincoln County
- 7 new cases in Luna County
- 2 new cases in McKinley County
- 1 new case in Mora County
- 8 new cases in Otero County
- 2 new cases in Quay County
- 4 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 3 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 13 new cases in Sandoval County
- 56 new cases in San Juan County
- 1 new case in San Miguel County
- 5 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 2 new cases in Socorro County
- 2 new cases in Taos County
- 1 new case in Torrance County
- 4 new cases in Valencia County
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
KOB 4 determined there was a 2.6% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Thursday's report from the state.
The state reports that 134 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
As of Tuesday, there are 178,380 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.