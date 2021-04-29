New Mexico reports 7 new deaths, 255 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 7 new deaths, 255 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: April 29, 2021 05:15 PM
Created: April 29, 2021 03:39 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 7 additional COVID-19-related deaths in Thursday's report.

The latest deaths include:

  • A female in her 70s from Chaves County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 50s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 80s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 40s from Sierra County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 80s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,058. 

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 255 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday, New Mexico has reported a total of 197,447 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 65 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 2 new cases in Catron County
  • 15 new cases in Chaves County
  • 2 new cases in Colfax County
  • 7 new cases in Curry County
  • 2 new cases in De Baca County
  • 29 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 3 new cases in Eddy County
  • 2 new cases in Grant County
  • 7 new cases in Lea County
  • 10 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 7 new cases in Luna County
  • 2 new cases in McKinley County
  • 1 new case in Mora County
  • 8 new cases in Otero County
  • 2 new cases in Quay County
  • 4 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 3 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 13 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 56 new cases in San Juan County
  • 1 new case in San Miguel County
  • 5 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 2 new cases in Socorro County
  • 2 new cases in Taos County
  • 1 new case in Torrance County
  • 4 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 2.6% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Thursday's report from the state.

The state reports that 134 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. 

As of Tuesday, there are 178,380 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH. 


