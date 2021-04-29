New Mexico reports 7 new deaths, 255 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

65 new cases in Bernalillo County

2 new cases in Catron County

15 new cases in Chaves County

2 new cases in Colfax County

7 new cases in Curry County

2 new cases in De Baca County

29 new cases in Doña Ana County

3 new cases in Eddy County

2 new cases in Grant County

7 new cases in Lea County

10 new cases in Lincoln County

7 new cases in Luna County

2 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Mora County

8 new cases in Otero County

2 new cases in Quay County

4 new cases in Rio Arriba County

3 new cases in Roosevelt County

13 new cases in Sandoval County

56 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in San Miguel County

5 new cases in Santa Fe County

2 new cases in Socorro County

2 new cases in Taos County

1 new case in Torrance County

4 new cases in Valencia County

KOB 4 determined there was a 2.6% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Thursday's report from the state.

The state reports that 134 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Tuesday, there are 178,380 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.