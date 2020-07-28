New Mexico reports 7 new deaths, 301 additional COVID-19 cases

- A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Las Cruces.
- A female in her 60s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Grant County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 624.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 301 new cases of COVID-19. As of Tuesday, New Mexico reported a total of 19,791 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 80 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 21 new cases in Chaves County
- 4 new cases in Cibola County
- 15 new cases in Curry County
- 22 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 9 new cases in Eddy County
- 2 new cases in Grant County
- 2 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 25 new cases in Lea County
- 4 new cases in Lincoln County
- 18 new cases in Luna County
- 16 new cases in McKinley County
- 6 new cases in Otero County
- 1 new case in Rio Arriba County
- 5 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 15 new cases in Sandoval County
- 20 new cases in San Juan County
- 1 new case in San Miguel County
- 14 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 1 new case in Sierra County
- 2 new cases in Taos County
- 2 new cases in Torrance County
- 1 new case in Union County
- 14 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
KOB 4 determined there was a 3.7% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Tuesday's report from the state.
The state reports that 160 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
As of Tuesday, there are 7,657 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.