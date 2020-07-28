New Mexico reports 7 new deaths, 301 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

80 new cases in Bernalillo County

21 new cases in Chaves County

4 new cases in Cibola County

15 new cases in Curry County

22 new cases in Doña Ana County

9 new cases in Eddy County

2 new cases in Grant County

2 new cases in Guadalupe County

25 new cases in Lea County

4 new cases in Lincoln County

18 new cases in Luna County

16 new cases in McKinley County

6 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Rio Arriba County

5 new cases in Roosevelt County

15 new cases in Sandoval County

20 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in San Miguel County

14 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Sierra County

2 new cases in Taos County

2 new cases in Torrance County

1 new case in Union County

14 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 3.7% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Tuesday's report from the state.

The state reports that 160 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Tuesday, there are 7,657 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.