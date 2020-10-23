New Mexico reports 7 new deaths, 797 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

197 new cases in Bernalillo County

28 new cases in Chaves County

6 new cases in Cibola County

1 new case in Colfax County

54 new cases in Curry County

130 new cases in Doña Ana County

37 new cases in Eddy County

6 new cases in Grant County

1 new case in Guadalupe County

40 new cases in Lea County

13 new cases in Lincoln County

32 new cases in Luna County

32 new cases in McKinley County

19 new cases in Otero County

3 new cases in Quay County

12 new cases in Rio Arriba County

15 new cases in Roosevelt County

37 new cases in Sandoval County

14 new cases in San Juan County

6 new cases in San Miguel County

56 new cases in Santa Fe County

6 new cases in Socorro County

10 new cases in Taos County

1 new case in Torrance County

26 new cases in Valencia County

3 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

8 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was an 7.7% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Friday's report from the state.

The state reports that 229 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Friday, 77% percent of adult general beds at New Mexico hospitals are occupied, and 76% of adult ICU beds across New Mexico hospitals are occupied. This includes patients hospitalized for COVID-19 and other illnesses, according to the state.

COVID-19 hospitalizations are at a record high, with 229 individuals currently hospitalized with the virus – the highest New Mexico has ever seen.



Please, New Mexico needs you to protect our hospitals and health care workers.



Stay home. Wear your mask. Be safe. https://t.co/AYJntKerQv — Michelle Lujan Grisham (@GovMLG) October 23, 2020

There are 20,655 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.