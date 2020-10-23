New Mexico reports 7 new deaths, 797 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: October 23, 2020 04:41 PM
Created: October 23, 2020 03:57 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 7 additional COVID-19-related deaths on Friday.
The latest deaths include:
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 960.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 797 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Friday, New Mexico has reported a total of 40,168 cases.
The latest cases include:
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
KOB 4 determined there was an 7.7% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Friday's report from the state.
The state reports that 229 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
As of Friday, 77% percent of adult general beds at New Mexico hospitals are occupied, and 76% of adult ICU beds across New Mexico hospitals are occupied. This includes patients hospitalized for COVID-19 and other illnesses, according to the state.
COVID-19 hospitalizations are at a record high, with 229 individuals currently hospitalized with the virus – the highest New Mexico has ever seen.— Michelle Lujan Grisham (@GovMLG) October 23, 2020
Please, New Mexico needs you to protect our hospitals and health care workers.
Stay home. Wear your mask. Be safe. https://t.co/AYJntKerQv
There are 20,655 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.
