New Mexico reports 7 new deaths, 797 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 7 new deaths, 797 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: October 23, 2020 04:41 PM
Created: October 23, 2020 03:57 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 7 additional COVID-19-related deaths on Friday.

The latest deaths include:

  • A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 70s from Eddy County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from Eddy County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from Lincoln County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 40s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 960.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 797 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Friday, New Mexico has reported a total of 40,168 cases.

The latest cases include: 

  • 197 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 28 new cases in Chaves County
  • 6 new cases in Cibola County
  • 1 new case in Colfax County
  • 54 new cases in Curry County
  • 130 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 37 new cases in Eddy County
  • 6 new cases in Grant County
  • 1 new case in Guadalupe County
  • 40 new cases in Lea County
  • 13 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 32 new cases in Luna County
  • 32 new cases in McKinley County
  • 19 new cases in Otero County
  • 3 new cases in Quay County
  • 12 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 15 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 37 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 14 new cases in San Juan County
  • 6 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 56 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 6 new cases in Socorro County
  • 10 new cases in Taos County
  • 1 new case in Torrance County
  • 26 new cases in Valencia County
  • 3 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility
  • 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
  • 3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility
  • 8 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was an 7.7% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Friday's report from the state.

The state reports that 229 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Friday, 77% percent of adult general beds at New Mexico hospitals are occupied, and 76% of adult ICU beds across New Mexico hospitals are occupied. This includes patients hospitalized for COVID-19 and other illnesses, according to the state. 

There are 20,655 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.


