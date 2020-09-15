New Mexico reports 7 new deaths, 82 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 7 new deaths, 82 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: September 15, 2020 03:57 PM
Created: September 15, 2020 03:56 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported two additional COVID-19-related deaths on Tuesday.

The latest deaths includes: 

  • A male in his 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 70s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 70s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 90s from Sandoval County. The individual was a resident of the Rio Rancho Center facility in Rio Rancho.
  • A male in his 70s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 70s from Taos County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 830.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 82 new additional COVID-19 cases. As of Tuesday, New Mexico reported a total of 26,923 cases.

The latest cases include: 

  • 17 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 9 new cases in Chaves County
  • 1 new case in Colfax County
  • 2 new cases in Curry County
  • 7 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 6 new cases in Eddy County
  • 5 new cases in Lea County
  • 1 new case in Lincoln County
  • 5 new cases in Luna County
  • 12 new cases in McKinley County
  • 1 new case in Otero County
  • 1 new case in Rio Arriba County
  • 1 new case in Roosevelt County
  • 5 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 3 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 1 new case in Taos County
  • 1 new case in Valencia County
  • 4 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 1.5% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Tuesday's report from the state.

The state reports that 59 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Tuesday, there are 14,634 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.


