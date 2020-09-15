New Mexico reports 7 new deaths, 82 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

17 new cases in Bernalillo County

9 new cases in Chaves County

1 new case in Colfax County

2 new cases in Curry County

7 new cases in Doña Ana County

6 new cases in Eddy County

5 new cases in Lea County

1 new case in Lincoln County

5 new cases in Luna County

12 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Otero County

1 new case in Rio Arriba County

1 new case in Roosevelt County

5 new cases in Sandoval County

3 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Taos County

1 new case in Valencia County

4 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

KOB 4 determined there was a 1.5% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Tuesday's report from the state.

The state reports that 59 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Tuesday, there are 14,634 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.