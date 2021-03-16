New Mexico reports 7 new deaths, 186 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 7 new deaths, 186 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: March 16, 2021 06:10 PM
Created: March 16, 2021 03:45 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 7 additional COVID-19-related deaths in Tuesday's report.

The latest deaths include:

  • A male in his 30s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 50s from Lea County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 60s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 60s from Valencia County. The individual had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,860. 

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 186 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Tuesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 188,664 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 72 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 1 new case in Chaves County
  • 1 new case in Cibola County
  • 2 new cases in Curry County
  • 31 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 8 new cases in Eddy County
  • 5 new cases in Grant County
  • 3 new cases in Lea County
  • 17 new cases in Luna County
  • 3 new cases in McKinley County
  • 1 new case in Mora County
  • 3 new cases in Otero County
  • 2 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 1 new case in Roosevelt County
  • 14 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 2 new cases in San Juan County
  • 3 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 10 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 1 new case in Taos County
  • 1 new case in Torrance County
  • 5 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 2.6% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Tuesday's report from the state.

The state reports that 137 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. 

As of Tuesday, there are 168,191 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.


