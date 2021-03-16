New Mexico reports 7 new deaths, 186 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

72 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Chaves County

1 new case in Cibola County

2 new cases in Curry County

31 new cases in Doña Ana County

8 new cases in Eddy County

5 new cases in Grant County

3 new cases in Lea County

17 new cases in Luna County

3 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Mora County

3 new cases in Otero County

2 new cases in Rio Arriba County

1 new case in Roosevelt County

14 new cases in Sandoval County

2 new cases in San Juan County

3 new cases in San Miguel County

10 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Taos County

1 new case in Torrance County

5 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 2.6% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Tuesday's report from the state.

The state reports that 137 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Tuesday, there are 168,191 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.