New Mexico reports 7 new deaths, 161 additional COVID-19 cases

A male in his 30s from Cibola County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,280.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 161 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Friday, New Mexico has reported a total of 203,472 cases.

The latest cases include:

43 new cases in Bernalillo County

6 new cases in Chaves County

1 new case in Colfax County

23 new cases in Doña Ana County

1 new case in Eddy County

3 new cases in Grant County

8 new cases in Guadalupe County

3 new cases in Lincoln County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

3 new cases in Luna County

1 new case in McKinley County

10 new cases in Rio Arriba County

2 new cases in Roosevelt County

7 new cases in Sandoval County

15 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in San Miguel County

10 new cases in Santa Fe County

3 new cases in Sierra County

12 new cases in Torrance County

7 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reports that 102 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Friday, there are 190,279 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.