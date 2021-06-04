New Mexico reports 7 new deaths, 161 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4

New Mexico reports 7 new deaths, 161 additional COVID-19 cases

New Mexico reports 7 new deaths, 161 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: June 04, 2021 03:45 PM
Created: June 04, 2021 03:38 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 7 additional COVID-19-related deaths in Friday's report.

The latest deaths include:

Five recent Deaths

  • A female in her 30s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 50s from McKinley County.

Two* deaths >30 days:

  • A male in his 30s from Cibola County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,280. 

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 161 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Friday, New Mexico has reported a total of 203,472 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 43 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 6 new cases in Chaves County
  • 1 new case in Colfax County
  • 23 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 1 new case in Eddy County
  • 3 new cases in Grant County
  • 8 new cases in Guadalupe County
  • 3 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 1 new case in Los Alamos County
  • 3 new cases in Luna County
  • 1 new case in McKinley County
  • 10 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 2 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 7 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 15 new cases in San Juan County
  • 1 new case in San Miguel County
  • 10 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 3 new cases in Sierra County
  • 12 new cases in Torrance County
  • 7 new cases in Valencia County
  • 1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reports that 102 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. 

As of Friday, there are 190,279 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH. 


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Protesters disrupt Gov. Lujan Grisham's reelection announcement
Protesters disrupt Gov. Lujan Grisham's reelection announcement
Audit deems New Mexico staff payments unconstitutional
Audit deems New Mexico staff payments unconstitutional
New Mexico Lottery Scholarship to cover full tuition for first time in six years
File
Two APD officers facing DWI charges
Two APD officers facing DWI charges
Gov. Lujan Grisham kicks off reelection campaign in Albuquerque
Gov. Lujan Grisham kicks off reelection campaign in Albuquerque