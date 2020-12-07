New Mexico reports 7 new deaths, 1,872 additional COVID-19 cases

- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Socorro County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 1,756.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 1,872 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Monday, New Mexico has reported a total of 109,947 cases.
The latest case include:
- 639 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 1 new case in Catron County
- 88 new cases in Chaves County
- 16 new cases in Cibola County
- 41 new cases in Colfax County
- 22 new cases in Curry County
- 1 new case in De Baca County
- 191 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 33 new cases in Eddy County
- 15 new cases in Grant County
- 6 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 3 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 91 new cases in Lea County
- 8 new cases in Lincoln County
- 6 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 19 new cases in Luna County
- 121 new cases in McKinley County
- 33 new cases in Otero County
- 2 new cases in Quay County
- 51 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 8 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 134 new cases in Sandoval County
- 119 new cases in San Juan County
- 10 new cases in San Miguel County
- 59 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 4 new cases in Sierra County
- 4 new cases in Socorro County
- 16 new cases in Taos County
- 4 new cases in Torrance County
- 1 new case in Union County
- 92 new cases in Valencia County
- 26 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility
- 2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility
- 5 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
KOB 4 determined there was a 14.3% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Monday's report from the state
The state reports that 935 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
As of Monday, there are 38,131 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.