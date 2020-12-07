New Mexico reports 7 new deaths, 1,872 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest case include:

639 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Catron County

88 new cases in Chaves County

16 new cases in Cibola County

41 new cases in Colfax County

22 new cases in Curry County

1 new case in De Baca County

191 new cases in Doña Ana County

33 new cases in Eddy County

15 new cases in Grant County

6 new cases in Guadalupe County

3 new cases in Hidalgo County

91 new cases in Lea County

8 new cases in Lincoln County

6 new cases in Los Alamos County

19 new cases in Luna County

121 new cases in McKinley County

33 new cases in Otero County

2 new cases in Quay County

51 new cases in Rio Arriba County

8 new cases in Roosevelt County

134 new cases in Sandoval County

119 new cases in San Juan County

10 new cases in San Miguel County

59 new cases in Santa Fe County

4 new cases in Sierra County

4 new cases in Socorro County

16 new cases in Taos County

4 new cases in Torrance County

1 new case in Union County

92 new cases in Valencia County

26 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility

2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

5 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 14.3% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Monday's report from the state

The state reports that 935 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Monday, there are 38,131 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.