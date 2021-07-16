New Mexico reports 7Â new deaths, 188Â additional COVID-19 cases

A male in his 30s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,379.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 188 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Friday, New Mexico has reported a total of 207,189 cases.

The latest cases include:

45 new cases in Bernalillo County

4 new cases in Chaves County

1 new case in Cibola County

3 new cases in Colfax County

5 new cases in Curry County

18 new cases in Doña Ana County

13 new cases in Eddy County

3 new cases in Grant County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

2 new cases in Lea County

4 new cases in Luna County

2 new cases in McKinley County

2 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Quay County

7 new cases in Rio Arriba County

4 new cases in Roosevelt County

14 new cases in Sandoval County

8 new cases in San Juan County

4 new cases in San Miguel County

10 new cases in Santa Fe County

2 new cases in Taos County

2 new cases in Valencia County

7 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

26 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Torrance County Detention Facility

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reports that 91 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Friday, there are 195,954 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.