New Mexico reports 7Â new deaths, 188Â additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

New Mexico reports 7Â new deaths, 188Â additional COVID-19 cases

New Mexico reports 7Â new deaths, 188Â additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Created: July 16, 2021 03:37 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 7 additional COVID-19-related deaths in Friday's report.

The latest deaths include:

Four recent deaths:

  • A male in his 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County.
  • A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County.
  • A female in her 80s from Taos County.

Three* deaths >30 days:

  • A male in his 30s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 70s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,379. 

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 188 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Friday, New Mexico has reported a total of 207,189 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 45 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 4 new cases in Chaves County
  • 1 new case in Cibola County
  • 3 new cases in Colfax County
  • 5 new cases in Curry County
  • 18 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 13 new cases in Eddy County
  • 3 new cases in Grant County
  • 1 new case in Hidalgo County
  • 2 new cases in Lea County
  • 4 new cases in Luna County
  • 2 new cases in McKinley County
  • 2 new cases in Otero County
  • 1 new case in Quay County
  • 7 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 4 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 14 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 8 new cases in San Juan County
  • 4 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 10 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 2 new cases in Taos County
  • 2 new cases in Valencia County
  • 7 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center
  • 26 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Torrance County Detention Facility

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reports that 91 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. 

As of Friday, there are 195,954 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH. 


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

APD investigating suspicious death
APD investigating suspicious death
Jury finds Mark Redwine guilty of murder, child abuse resulting in death
Jury finds Mark Redwine guilty of murder, child abuse resulting in death
New Mexico reports 7 new deaths, 188 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 7 new deaths, 188 additional COVID-19 cases
Changes in store for Zoo Nights
Changes in store for Zoo Nights
Judge sentences couple to prison in guardianship fraud case
Judge sentences couple to prison in guardianship fraud case