New Mexico reports 8 more COVID-19 deaths, 104 new cases

Joshua Panas
Updated: May 01, 2020 05:08 PM
Created: May 01, 2020 04:07 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.-  The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 8 additional COVID-19-related deaths in the state on Friday.

The latest deaths include: 

  • A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions. The individual was a resident of Advanced Health Care of Albuquerque in Albuquerque.
  • A male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
  • A male in his 40s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
  • A female in her 80s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
  • A female in her 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
  • A second female in her 70s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying medical conditions and was a resident of Life Care Center in Farmington.
  • A female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions. The individual was a resident of Life Care Center in Farmington.
  • A female in her 90s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions. The individual was a resident of Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 131.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 104 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 3,513.

The latest cases include: 

  • 21 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 1 new case in Chaves County
  • 11 new cases in Cibola County
  • 3 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 37 new cases in McKinley County
  • 4 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 7 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 16 new cases in San Juan County
  • 1 new case in Socorro County
  • 1 new case in Taos County
  • 2 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county, click here.

The state said 159 people are hospitalized, and 785 have recovered.


