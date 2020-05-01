New Mexico reports 8 more COVID-19 deaths, 104 new cases

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions. The individual was a resident of Advanced Health Care of Albuquerque in Albuquerque.

A male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A male in his 40s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A female in her 80s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A female in her 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A second female in her 70s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying medical conditions and was a resident of Life Care Center in Farmington.

A female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions. The individual was a resident of Life Care Center in Farmington.

A female in her 90s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions. The individual was a resident of Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 131.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 104 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 3,513.