New Mexico reports 8 more COVID-19 deaths, 104 new cases

- A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions. The individual was a resident of Advanced Health Care of Albuquerque in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
- A male in his 40s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
- A female in her 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
- A second female in her 70s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying medical conditions and was a resident of Life Care Center in Farmington.
- A female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions. The individual was a resident of Life Care Center in Farmington.
- A female in her 90s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions. The individual was a resident of Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 131.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 104 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 3,513.
The latest cases include:
- 21 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 1 new case in Chaves County
- 11 new cases in Cibola County
- 3 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 37 new cases in McKinley County
- 4 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 7 new cases in Sandoval County
- 16 new cases in San Juan County
- 1 new case in Socorro County
- 1 new case in Taos County
- 2 new cases in Valencia County
To see the number of positive cases in each county, click here.
The state said 159 people are hospitalized, and 785 have recovered.