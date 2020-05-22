New Mexico reports 8 more COVID-19 deaths, 160 additional cases

A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Village at Alameda facility in Albuquerque.

A second female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Village at Alameda facility in Albuquerque.

A third female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a patient at Advanced Health Care of Albuquerque.

A male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 90s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 90s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of Life Care Center of Farmington.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 302.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 160 new cases of COVID-19. As of Friday, New Mexico reported at total of 6,625 cases.