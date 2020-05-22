New Mexico reports 8 more COVID-19 deaths, 160 additional cases

- A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Village at Alameda facility in Albuquerque.
- A second female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Village at Alameda facility in Albuquerque.
- A third female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a patient at Advanced Health Care of Albuquerque.
- A male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 90s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 90s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of Life Care Center of Farmington.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 302.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 160 new cases of COVID-19. As of Friday, New Mexico reported at total of 6,625 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 42 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 1 new case in Chaves County
- 9 new cases in Cibola County
- 1 new case in Curry County
- 11 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 44 new cases in McKinley County
- 2 new cases in Otero County
- 5 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 1 new case in Sandoval County
- 41 new cases in San Juan County
- 2 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 1 new case in Valencia County
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
The state reports that 210 people are hospitalized, and 2,149 have recovered.