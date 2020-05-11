New Mexico reports 8 more COVID-19 deaths, 207 additional cases

- A male in his 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying medical conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 30s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
- A male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
- A second male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
- A female in her 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
- A female in her 90s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
- A male in his 50s from Socorro County. The individual was hospitalized.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 208.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 207 new cases of COVID-19. As of Monday, New Mexico reported at total of 5,069 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 14 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 2 new cases in Curry County
- 24 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 1 new case in Luna County
- 63 new cases in McKinley County
- 4 new cases in Otero County
- 1 new case in Rio Arriba County
- 9 new cases in Sandoval County
- 73 new cases in San Juan County
- 1 new case in San Miguel County
- 1 new case in Santa Fe County
- 1 new case in Socorro County
- 2 new cases in Valencia County
- 11 new cases at the ICE Otero County Processing Center
To see the number of positive cases in each county, click here.
The state reports that 207 people are hospitalized, and 1,300 have recovered.