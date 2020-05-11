New Mexico reports 8 more COVID-19 deaths, 207 additional cases

A male in his 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying medical conditions.

A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 30s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A second male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A female in her 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A female in her 90s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A male in his 50s from Socorro County. The individual was hospitalized.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 208.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 207 new cases of COVID-19. As of Monday, New Mexico reported at total of 5,069 cases.