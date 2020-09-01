New Mexico reports 8 new deaths, 110 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

30 new cases in Bernalillo County

4 new cases in Chaves County

3 new cases in Curry County

32 new cases in Doña Ana County

8 new cases in Eddy County

1 new case in Grant County

1 new case in Lea County

2 new cases in Lincoln County

10 new cases in McKinley County

4 new cases in Otero County

7 new cases in Sandoval County

2 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in San Miguel County

2 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Sierra County

1 new case in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 2.4% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Tuesday's report from the state.

The state reports that 72 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Tuesday, there are 13,073 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.