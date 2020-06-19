New Mexico reports 8 new deaths, 112 new COVID-19 cases

- A female in her 80s from Cibola County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Grants.
- A male in his 70s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized and had no underlying conditions.
- A female in her 40s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from McKinley County.
- A male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup.
- A male in his 60s in Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a New Mexico Corrections Department inmate at the Otero County Prison Facility.
- A female in her 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had no underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 464.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 112 new cases of COVID-19. As of Friday, New Mexico reported a total of 10,260 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 15 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 3 new cases in Chaves County
- 6 new cases in Cibola County
- 4 new cases in Curry County
- 10 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 3 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 3 new cases in Lea County
- 3 new cases in Luna County
- 22 new cases in McKinley County
- 2 new cases in Otero County
- 7 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 6 new cases in Sandoval County
- 17 new cases in San Juan County
- 4 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 2 new cases in Valencia County
- 5 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center
The state reports that 147 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19, and 4,512 have recovered.