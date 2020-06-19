New Mexico reports 8 new deaths, 112 new COVID-19 cases

A female in her 80s from Cibola County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Grants.

A male in his 70s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized and had no underlying conditions.

A female in her 40s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from McKinley County.

A male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup.

A male in his 60s in Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a New Mexico Corrections Department inmate at the Otero County Prison Facility.

A female in her 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had no underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 464.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 112 new cases of COVID-19. As of Friday, New Mexico reported a total of 10,260 cases.