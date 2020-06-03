New Mexico reports 8 new deaths, 122 additional COVID-19 cases

- A male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of Life Care Center of Farmington.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 375.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 122 new cases of COVID-19. As of Wednesday, New Mexico reported at total of 8,140 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 28 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 2 new cases in Cibola County
- 1 new case in Curry County
- 8 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 1 new case in Lincoln County
- 1 new case in Luna County
- 37 new cases in McKinley County
- 3 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 4 new cases in Sandoval County
- 7 new cases in San Juan County
- 3 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 2 new cases in Valencia County
- 25 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility
The state reports that 170 people are hospitalized, and 3,013 have recovered.