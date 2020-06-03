New Mexico reports 8 new deaths, 122 additional COVID-19 cases

A male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of Life Care Center of Farmington.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 375.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 122 new cases of COVID-19. As of Wednesday, New Mexico reported at total of 8,140 cases.