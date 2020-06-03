New Mexico reports 8 new deaths, 122 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 8 new deaths, 122 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Created: June 03, 2020 04:12 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 8 additional COVID-19-related deaths in the state on Wednesday.

The latest deaths include:

  • A male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A second male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of Life Care Center of Farmington.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 375.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 122 new cases of COVID-19. As of Wednesday, New Mexico reported at total of 8,140 cases.

The latest cases include: 

  • 28 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 2 new cases in Cibola County
  • 1 new case in Curry County
  • 8 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 1 new case in Lincoln County
  • 1 new case in Luna County
  • 37 new cases in McKinley County
  • 3 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 4 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 7 new cases in San Juan County
  • 3 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 2 new cases in Valencia County
  • 25 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reports that 170 people are hospitalized, and 3,013 have recovered. 


