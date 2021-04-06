New Mexico reports 8 new deaths, 181 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4

New Mexico reports 8 new deaths, 181 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: April 06, 2021 03:40 PM
Created: April 06, 2021 03:39 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 8 additional COVID-19-related deaths in Tuesday's report.

The latest deaths include:

  • A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County.
  • A second female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 70s from Cibola County. The individual was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Grants.
  • A male in his 60s from Curry County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 80s from Valencia County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,960. 

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 181 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Tuesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 192,773 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 81 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 3 new cases in Chaves County
  • 4 new cases in Cibola County
  • 3 new cases in Curry County
  • 25 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 5 new cases in Eddy County
  • 3 new cases in Grant County
  • 3 new cases in Lea County
  • 1 new case in Lincoln County
  • 1 new case in Luna County
  • 2 new cases in McKinley County
  • 4 new cases in Otero County
  • 5 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 13 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 8 new cases in San Juan County
  • 2 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 6 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 2 new cases in Sierra County
  • 1 new case in Socorro County
  • 1 new case in Torrance County
  • 1 new case in Union County
  • 7 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

(Check back for the daily test positivity rate. It will be updated after the state releases its testing numbers.)

The state reports that 82 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. 

As of Friday, there are 174,338 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH. 


