New Mexico reports 8 new deaths, 181 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

81 new cases in Bernalillo County

3 new cases in Chaves County

4 new cases in Cibola County

3 new cases in Curry County

25 new cases in Doña Ana County

5 new cases in Eddy County

3 new cases in Grant County

3 new cases in Lea County

1 new case in Lincoln County

1 new case in Luna County

2 new cases in McKinley County

4 new cases in Otero County

5 new cases in Rio Arriba County

13 new cases in Sandoval County

8 new cases in San Juan County

2 new cases in San Miguel County

6 new cases in Santa Fe County

2 new cases in Sierra County

1 new case in Socorro County

1 new case in Torrance County

1 new case in Union County

7 new cases in Valencia County

The state reports that 82 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Friday, there are 174,338 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.