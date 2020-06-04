New Mexico reports 8 new deaths, 218 additional COVID-19 cases

- A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of The Village at Alameda in Albuquerque.
- A female in her 40s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a patient at the Canyon Transitional Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 90s from McKinley County. The individual was a resident of Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 383.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 218 new cases of COVID-19. As of Thursday, New Mexico reported at total of 8,353 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 20 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 1 new case in Chaves County
- 1 new case in Cibola County
- 1 new case in Curry County
- 21 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 3 new cases in Eddy County
- 30 new cases in McKinley County
- 1 new case in Otero County
- 1 new case in Roosevelt County
- 3 new cases in Sandoval County
- 21 new cases in San Juan County
- 2 new cases in Socorro County
- 1 new case in Taos County
- 1 new case in Torrance County
- 1 new case in Valencia County
- 66 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility
- 44 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
The state reports that 170 people are hospitalized, and 3,115 have recovered.