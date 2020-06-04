New Mexico reports 8 new deaths, 218 additional COVID-19 cases

A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of The Village at Alameda in Albuquerque.

A female in her 40s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a patient at the Canyon Transitional Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque.

A male in his 90s from McKinley County. The individual was a resident of Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 383.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 218 new cases of COVID-19. As of Thursday, New Mexico reported at total of 8,353 cases.