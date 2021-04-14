New Mexico reports 8 new deaths, 222 additional COVID-19 cases

- A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 90s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 70s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 40s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,996.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 222 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 194,378 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 75 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 3 new cases in Chaves County
- 3 new cases in Cibola County
- 2 new cases in Colfax County
- 1 new case in Curry County
- 20 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 5 new cases in Eddy County
- 4 new cases in Grant County
- 1 new case in Lea County
- 3 new cases in Lincoln County
- 2 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 4 new cases in McKinley County
- 2 new cases in Otero County
- 7 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 2 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 17 new cases in Sandoval County
- 25 new cases in San Juan County
- 14 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 2 new cases in Sierra County
- 21 new cases in Socorro County
- 5 new cases in Taos County
- 1 new case in Torrance County
- 2 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
KOB 4 determined there was a 2.6% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Wednesday's report from the state.
The state reports that 114 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
As of Wednesday, there are 175,600 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.