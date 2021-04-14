New Mexico reports 8 new deaths, 222 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

75 new cases in Bernalillo County

3 new cases in Chaves County

3 new cases in Cibola County

2 new cases in Colfax County

1 new case in Curry County

20 new cases in Doña Ana County

5 new cases in Eddy County

4 new cases in Grant County

1 new case in Lea County

3 new cases in Lincoln County

2 new cases in Los Alamos County

4 new cases in McKinley County

2 new cases in Otero County

7 new cases in Rio Arriba County

2 new cases in Roosevelt County

17 new cases in Sandoval County

25 new cases in San Juan County

14 new cases in Santa Fe County

2 new cases in Sierra County

21 new cases in Socorro County

5 new cases in Taos County

1 new case in Torrance County

2 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County

KOB 4 determined there was a 2.6% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Wednesday's report from the state.

The state reports that 114 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Wednesday, there are 175,600 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.