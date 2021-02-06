New Mexico reports 8 new deaths, 424 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

124 new cases in Bernalillo County

17 new cases in Chaves County

17 new cases in Cibola County

1 new case in Colfax County

2 new cases in Curry County

56 new cases in Doña Ana County

15 new cases in Eddy County

11 new cases in Grant County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

6 new cases in Lea County

1 new case in Lincoln County

7 new cases in Luna County

25 new cases in McKinley County

9 new cases in Otero County

2 new cases in Quay County

10 new cases in Rio Arriba County

4 new cases in Roosevelt County

35 new cases in Sandoval County

23 new cases in San Juan County

4 new cases in San Miguel County

22 new cases in Santa Fe County

3 new cases in Sierra County

4 new cases in Socorro County

17 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Federal Prison Facility

6 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 2.6% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Saturday's report from the state.

The state reports that 419 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Saturday, there are 110,240 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.