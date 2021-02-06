New Mexico reports 8 new deaths, 424 additional COVID-19 cases

- A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Catron County.
- A female in her 80s from Colfax County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Eddy County. The individual was a resident of the White Sands Healthcare facility in Hobbs.
- A male in his 70s from Luna County.
- A female in her 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Valencia County. The individual had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,386.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 424 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Saturday, New Mexico has reported a total of 177,214 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 124 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 17 new cases in Chaves County
- 17 new cases in Cibola County
- 1 new case in Colfax County
- 2 new cases in Curry County
- 56 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 15 new cases in Eddy County
- 11 new cases in Grant County
- 1 new case in Hidalgo County
- 6 new cases in Lea County
- 1 new case in Lincoln County
- 7 new cases in Luna County
- 25 new cases in McKinley County
- 9 new cases in Otero County
- 2 new cases in Quay County
- 10 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 4 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 35 new cases in Sandoval County
- 23 new cases in San Juan County
- 4 new cases in San Miguel County
- 22 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 3 new cases in Sierra County
- 4 new cases in Socorro County
- 17 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Federal Prison Facility
- 6 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
KOB 4 determined there was a 2.6% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Saturday's report from the state.
The state reports that 419 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
As of Saturday, there are 110,240 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.