New Mexico reports 8 new deaths, 747 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

224 new cases in Bernalillo County

35 new cases in Chaves County

9 new cases in Cibola County

17 new cases in Curry County

111 new cases in Doña Ana County

51 new cases in Eddy County

9 new cases in Grant County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

9 new cases in Lea County

2 new cases in Lincoln County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

18 new cases in Luna County

25 new cases in McKinley County

16 new cases in Otero County

6 new cases in Quay County

13 new cases in Rio Arriba County

12 new cases in Roosevelt County

25 new cases in Sandoval County

11 new cases in San Juan County

9 new cases in San Miguel County

33 new cases in Santa Fe County

3 new cases in Sierra County

9 new cases in Socorro County

1 new case in Taos County

8 new cases in Torrance County

4 new cases in Union County

19 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

61 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Roswell Correctional Facility

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 7.6% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Sunday's report from the state.

The state reports that 365 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Sunday, 77 percent of general beds at New Mexico hospitals are occupied, and 65 percent of ICU beds across New Mexico hospitals are occupied. This includes patients hospitalized for COVID-19 and other illnesses.

There are 21,623 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.