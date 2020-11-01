New Mexico reports 8 new deaths, 747 additional COVID-19 cases

- A male in his 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 80s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation in Hobbs.
- A female in her 20s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 1,026.The governor ordered flags to half-staff for the week to mourn the lives lost to COVID.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 747 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Sunday, New Mexico has reported a total of 47,232 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 224 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 35 new cases in Chaves County
- 9 new cases in Cibola County
- 17 new cases in Curry County
- 111 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 51 new cases in Eddy County
- 9 new cases in Grant County
- 1 new case in Hidalgo County
- 9 new cases in Lea County
- 2 new cases in Lincoln County
- 1 new case in Los Alamos County
- 18 new cases in Luna County
- 25 new cases in McKinley County
- 16 new cases in Otero County
- 6 new cases in Quay County
- 13 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 12 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 25 new cases in Sandoval County
- 11 new cases in San Juan County
- 9 new cases in San Miguel County
- 33 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 3 new cases in Sierra County
- 9 new cases in Socorro County
- 1 new case in Taos County
- 8 new cases in Torrance County
- 4 new cases in Union County
- 19 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center
- 61 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
- 2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Roswell Correctional Facility
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
KOB 4 determined there was a 7.6% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Sunday's report from the state.
The state reports that 365 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
As of Sunday, 77 percent of general beds at New Mexico hospitals are occupied, and 65 percent of ICU beds across New Mexico hospitals are occupied. This includes patients hospitalized for COVID-19 and other illnesses.
There are 21,623 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.