New Mexico reports 8 new deaths, 827 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

New Mexico reports 8 new deaths, 827 additional COVID-19 cases

Joshua Panas
Updated: October 21, 2020 05:04 PM
Created: October 21, 2020 03:56 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 8 additional COVID-19-related deaths on Wednesday.

The latest deaths include:

Advertisement
  • A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 90s from Chaves County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of Heartfelt Manor Assisted Living in Roswell.
  • A female in her 70s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of Welbrook Senior Living in Las Cruces.
  • A male in his 40s from Grant County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 80s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and was a resident of the Kingston Residence of Santa Fe facility.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 950.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 827 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday, New Mexico has reported a total of 38,715 cases.

The latest cases include: 

  • 292 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 27 new cases in Chaves County
  • 13 new cases in Cibola County
  • 28 new cases in Curry County
  • 172 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 42 new cases in Eddy County
  • 3 new cases in Grant County
  • 1 new case in Guadalupe County
  • 36 new cases in Lea County
  • 6 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 13 new cases in Luna County
  • 10 new cases in McKinley County
  • 16 new cases in Otero County
  • 2 new cases in Quay County
  • 3 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 10 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 22 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 25 new cases in San Juan County
  • 1 new case in San Miguel County
  • 64 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 4 new cases in Sierra County
  • 3 new cases in Socorro County
  • 6 new cases in Taos County
  • 16 new cases in Valencia County
  • 9 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center
  • 2 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility
  • 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was an 10.9% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Wednesday's report from the state.

The state reports that 202 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Wednesday, 80% percent of adult general beds at New Mexico hospitals are occupied, and 71% of adult ICU beds across New Mexico hospitals are occupied. This includes patients hospitalized for COVID-19 and other illnesses, according to the state. 

There are 20,332 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New Mexico health agency resends 30K old virus test results
New Mexico health agency resends 30K old virus test results
Francis becomes 1st pope to endorse same-sex civil unions
Pope Francis, center, makes the sign of the cross during his weekly general audience in the Paul VI hall at the Vatican, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. Pope Francis endorsed same-sex civil unions for the first time as pope while being interviewed for the feature-length documentary
Election officials may need backup poll workers
Election officials may need backup poll workers
AVANGRID acquires PNM Resources to create national renewable energy platform
AVANGRID acquires PNM Resources to create national renewable energy platform
City of Las Vegas issues curfew effective Oct. 21
City of Las Vegas issues curfew effective Oct. 21
Advertisement


State officials express concern over use of field hospitals for COVID patients
State officials express concern over use of field hospitals for COVID patients
Albuquerque planning enforcement 'blitz' to make sure public health order is being followed
Albuquerque planning enforcement 'blitz' to make sure public health order is being followed
New Mexico reports 8 new deaths, 827 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 8 new deaths, 827 additional COVID-19 cases
Restaurants adjusting to new COVID-safe guidance from the state
Restaurants adjusting to new COVID-safe guidance from the state
New Mexico health agency resends 30K old virus test results
New Mexico health agency resends 30K old virus test results