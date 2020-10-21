New Mexico reports 8 new deaths, 827 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

292 new cases in Bernalillo County

27 new cases in Chaves County

13 new cases in Cibola County

28 new cases in Curry County

172 new cases in Doña Ana County

42 new cases in Eddy County

3 new cases in Grant County

1 new case in Guadalupe County

36 new cases in Lea County

6 new cases in Lincoln County

13 new cases in Luna County

10 new cases in McKinley County

16 new cases in Otero County

2 new cases in Quay County

3 new cases in Rio Arriba County

10 new cases in Roosevelt County

22 new cases in Sandoval County

25 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in San Miguel County

64 new cases in Santa Fe County

4 new cases in Sierra County

3 new cases in Socorro County

6 new cases in Taos County

16 new cases in Valencia County

9 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center

2 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was an 10.9% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Wednesday's report from the state.

The state reports that 202 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Wednesday, 80% percent of adult general beds at New Mexico hospitals are occupied, and 71% of adult ICU beds across New Mexico hospitals are occupied. This includes patients hospitalized for COVID-19 and other illnesses, according to the state.

There are 20,332 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.