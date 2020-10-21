New Mexico reports 8 new deaths, 827 additional COVID-19 cases

- A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from Chaves County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of Heartfelt Manor Assisted Living in Roswell.
- A female in her 70s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of Welbrook Senior Living in Las Cruces.
- A male in his 40s from Grant County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and was a resident of the Kingston Residence of Santa Fe facility.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 950.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 827 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday, New Mexico has reported a total of 38,715 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 292 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 27 new cases in Chaves County
- 13 new cases in Cibola County
- 28 new cases in Curry County
- 172 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 42 new cases in Eddy County
- 3 new cases in Grant County
- 1 new case in Guadalupe County
- 36 new cases in Lea County
- 6 new cases in Lincoln County
- 13 new cases in Luna County
- 10 new cases in McKinley County
- 16 new cases in Otero County
- 2 new cases in Quay County
- 3 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 10 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 22 new cases in Sandoval County
- 25 new cases in San Juan County
- 1 new case in San Miguel County
- 64 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 4 new cases in Sierra County
- 3 new cases in Socorro County
- 6 new cases in Taos County
- 16 new cases in Valencia County
- 9 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center
- 2 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
KOB 4 determined there was an 10.9% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Wednesday's report from the state.
The state reports that 202 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
As of Wednesday, 80% percent of adult general beds at New Mexico hospitals are occupied, and 71% of adult ICU beds across New Mexico hospitals are occupied. This includes patients hospitalized for COVID-19 and other illnesses, according to the state.
There are 20,332 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.