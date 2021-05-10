New Mexico reports 8 new deaths, 570 additional COVID-19 cases over three-day period

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque.

A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) facility in Albuquerque.

A female in her 90s from Curry County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 90s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Village at Northrise facility in Las Cruces.

A female in her 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Sierra County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,106.

New Mexico has reported a total of 199,901 cases.

The latest cases include:

157 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Catron County

18 new cases in Chaves County

3 new cases in Cibola County

1 new case in Colfax County

23 new cases in Curry County

7 new cases in De Baca County

41 new cases in Doña Ana County

4 new cases in Eddy County

2 new cases in Grant County

2 new cases in Guadalupe County

7 new cases in Lea County

13 new cases in Lincoln County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

7 new cases in Luna County

14 new cases in McKinley County

16 new cases in Otero County

6 new cases in Quay County

9 new cases in Rio Arriba County

5 new cases in Roosevelt County

29 new cases in Sandoval County

154 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in San Miguel County

20 new cases in Santa Fe County

3 new cases in Sierra County

1 new case in Socorro County

5 new cases in Taos County

4 new cases in Torrance County

16 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reports that 143 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Monday, there are 185,033 OVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.