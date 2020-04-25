New Mexico reports 9 more COVID-19 deaths, 139 new cases

The latest cases include:

19 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new in Cibola County

1 new case in Curry County

16 new cases in Doña Ana County

5 new cases in Guadalupe County

69 new cases in McKinley County

2 new cases in Roosevelt County

15 new cases in San Juan County

8 new cases in Sandoval County

1 new case in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Socorro County

1 new case in Union County

Previous case numbers announced by the state health department included one duplicate case in Bernalillo County. The correction is reflected in Saturday's cases.

As of Saturday, 161 individuals are currently being hospitalized for COVID-19 in New Mexico and 632 cases are designated as recovered.

Gov. Lujan Grisham is urging New Mexicans who believe they have coronavirus to call the New Mexico Department of Health hotline (855-600-3453) or their doctor. She advises them to not physically go visit their doctor because that puts others at risk.