New Mexico reports 9 more COVID-19 deaths, 139 new cases

- A female in her 50s from Catron County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying health conditions.
- A female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual was a resident of the Life Care Center in Farmington.
- A second female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying health conditions and was a resident of the Life Care Center in Farmington.
- A female in her 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 90s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying health conditions and was a resident of the Life Care Center in Farmington.
- A male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual was a resident of the Life Care Center in Farmington.
- A second male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying health conditions and was a resident of the Life Care Center in Farmington.
- A female in her 50s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying health conditions.
- A male in his 40s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying health conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 93.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 139 new cases, bringing the total of COVID-19 cases to 2,660.
The latest cases include:
- 19 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 1 new in Cibola County
- 1 new case in Curry County
- 16 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 5 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 69 new cases in McKinley County
- 2 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 15 new cases in San Juan County
- 8 new cases in Sandoval County
- 1 new case in Santa Fe County
- 1 new case in Socorro County
- 1 new case in Union County
Previous case numbers announced by the state health department included one duplicate case in Bernalillo County. The correction is reflected in Saturday's cases.
As of Saturday, 161 individuals are currently being hospitalized for COVID-19 in New Mexico and 632 cases are designated as recovered.
Gov. Lujan Grisham is urging New Mexicans who believe they have coronavirus to call the New Mexico Department of Health hotline (855-600-3453) or their doctor. She advises them to not physically go visit their doctor because that puts others at risk.