New Mexico reports 9 more COVID-19 deaths, 181 additional cases

- A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions. The individual was a resident of Advanced Health Care of Albuquerque.
- A male in his 60s from Chaves County. The individual had underlying medical conditions.
- A female in her 40s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
- A male in his 50s from McKinley County.
- A female in her 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
- A male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
- A second male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
- A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
- A male in his 90s from San Juan County.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 181.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 181 new cases of COVID-19. As of Thursday, New Mexico reported at total of 4,673 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 19 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 1 new case in Chaves County
- 3 new cases in Cibola County
- 1 new case in Curry County
- 8 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 1 new case in Eddy County
- 58 new cases in McKinley County
- 6 new cases in Otero County
- 1 new case in Rio Arriba County
- 13 new cases in Sandoval County
- 68 new cases in San Juan County
- 1 new case in San Miguel County
- 1 new case in Valencia County
The state reports that 201 people are hospitalized, and 1,189 have recovered.