New Mexico reports 9 more COVID-19 deaths, 181 additional cases
New Mexico reports 9 more COVID-19 deaths, 181 additional cases

Joshua Panas
Updated: May 08, 2020 06:06 PM
Created: May 08, 2020 04:07 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 9 additional COVID-19-related deaths in the state on Friday.

The latest deaths include: 

  • A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions. The individual was a resident of Advanced Health Care of Albuquerque.
  • A male in his 60s from Chaves County. The individual had underlying medical conditions.
  • A female in her 40s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
  • A male in his 50s from McKinley County.
  • A female in her 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
  • A second male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
  • A male in his 90s from San Juan County.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 181.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 181 new cases of COVID-19. As of Thursday, New Mexico reported at total of 4,673 cases. 

The latest cases include:

  • 19 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 1 new case in Chaves County
  • 3 new cases in Cibola County
  • 1 new case in Curry County
  • 8 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 1 new case in Eddy County
  • 58 new cases in McKinley County
  • 6 new cases in Otero County
  • 1 new case in Rio Arriba County
  • 13 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 68 new cases in San Juan County
  • 1 new case in San Miguel County
  • 1 new case in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county, click here.

The state reports that 201 people are hospitalized, and 1,189  have recovered. 


