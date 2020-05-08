New Mexico reports 9 more COVID-19 deaths, 181 additional cases

A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions. The individual was a resident of Advanced Health Care of Albuquerque.

A male in his 60s from Chaves County. The individual had underlying medical conditions.

A female in her 40s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A male in his 50s from McKinley County.

A female in her 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A second male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A male in his 90s from San Juan County.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 181.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 181 new cases of COVID-19. As of Thursday, New Mexico reported at total of 4,673 cases.