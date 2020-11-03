New Mexico reports 9 new deaths, 1,141 additional COVID-19 cases

- A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the South Valley Care Center facility in Albuquerque.
- A female in her 80s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Adobe Assisted Living facility in Las Cruces.
- A male in his 40s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 30s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Kingston Residence of Santa Fe facility.
- A female in her 50s from Socorro County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 1,045.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 1,141 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Tuesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 49,240 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 262 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 108 new cases in Chaves County
- 19 new cases in Cibola County
- 2 new cases in Colfax County
- 27 new cases in Curry County
- 270 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 19 new cases in Eddy County
- 6 new cases in Grant County
- 85 new cases in Lea County
- 7 new cases in Lincoln County
- 3 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 36 new cases in Luna County
- 23 new cases in McKinley County
- 11 new cases in Otero County
- 1 new case in Quay County
- 9 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 19 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 37 new cases in Sandoval County
- 24 new cases in San Juan County
- 3 new cases in San Miguel County
- 97 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 1 new case in Sierra County
- 4 new cases in Socorro County
- 1 new case in Taos County
- 1 new case in Torrance County
- 1 new case in Union County
- 24 new cases in Valencia County
- 4 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County
- 37 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County
KOB 4 determined there was a 10.3% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Tuesday's report from the state.
The state reports that 401 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
As of Tuesday, 76 percent of general beds at New Mexico hospitals are occupied, and 67 percent of ICU beds across New Mexico hospitals are occupied. This includes patients hospitalized for COVID-19 and other illnesses.
There are 21,942 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.