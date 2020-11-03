New Mexico reports 9 new deaths, 1,141 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

262 new cases in Bernalillo County

108 new cases in Chaves County

19 new cases in Cibola County

2 new cases in Colfax County

27 new cases in Curry County

270 new cases in Doña Ana County

19 new cases in Eddy County

6 new cases in Grant County

85 new cases in Lea County

7 new cases in Lincoln County

3 new cases in Los Alamos County

36 new cases in Luna County

23 new cases in McKinley County

11 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Quay County

9 new cases in Rio Arriba County

19 new cases in Roosevelt County

37 new cases in Sandoval County

24 new cases in San Juan County

3 new cases in San Miguel County

97 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Sierra County

4 new cases in Socorro County

1 new case in Taos County

1 new case in Torrance County

1 new case in Union County

24 new cases in Valencia County

4 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County

37 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 10.3% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Tuesday's report from the state.

The state reports that 401 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Tuesday, 76 percent of general beds at New Mexico hospitals are occupied, and 67 percent of ICU beds across New Mexico hospitals are occupied. This includes patients hospitalized for COVID-19 and other illnesses.

There are 21,942 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.