New Mexico reports 9 new deaths, 133 additional COVID-19 cases

A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Robin House Assisted Living Center in Albuquerque.

A male in his 90s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 40s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second female in her 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 90s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Little Sisters of the Poor facility in Gallup.

A male in his 50s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 344.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 133 new cases of COVID-19. As of Friday, New Mexico reported at total of 7,493 cases.