New Mexico reports 9 new deaths, 133 additional COVID-19 cases

- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Robin House Assisted Living Center in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 90s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 40s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second female in her 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Little Sisters of the Poor facility in Gallup.
- A male in his 50s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 344.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 133 new cases of COVID-19. As of Friday, New Mexico reported at total of 7,493 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 12 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 1 new case in Cibola County
- 1 new case in Curry County
- 7 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 1 new case in Eddy County
- 2 new cases in Lea County
- 1 new case in Luna County
- 58 new cases in McKinley County
- 4 new cases in Otero County
- 2 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 3 new cases in Sandoval County
- 31 new cases in San Juan County
- 1 new case in San Miguel County
- 1 new case in Taos County
- 1 new case in Union County
- 1 new case in Valencia County
- 2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County
- 4 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility
The state reports that 193 people are hospitalized, and 2,728 have recovered.