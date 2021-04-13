New Mexico reports 9 new deaths, 187 additional COVID-19 cases

- A female in her 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Chaves County. The individual was a resident of the Mission Arch Center in Roswell.
- A male in his 60s from Curry County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Eddy County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Artesia.
- A female in her 70s from Eddy County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 20s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,988.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 187 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Tuesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 194,164 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 97 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 1 new case in Curry County
- 13 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 3 new cases in Eddy County
- 4 new cases in Grant County
- 3 new cases in Lea County
- 1 new case in Luna County
- 8 new cases in McKinley County
- 3 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 21 new cases in Sandoval County
- 13 new cases in San Juan County
- 4 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 2 new cases in Sierra County
- 3 new cases in Socorro County
- 1 new case in Taos County
- 1 new case in Torrance County
- 8 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County
KOB 4 determined there was a 2.7% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Tuesday's report from the state.
The state reports that 103 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
As of Tuesday, there are 175,460 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.