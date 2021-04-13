New Mexico reports 9 new deaths, 187 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

97 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Curry County

13 new cases in Doña Ana County

3 new cases in Eddy County

4 new cases in Grant County

3 new cases in Lea County

1 new case in Luna County

8 new cases in McKinley County

3 new cases in Rio Arriba County

21 new cases in Sandoval County

13 new cases in San Juan County

4 new cases in Santa Fe County

2 new cases in Sierra County

3 new cases in Socorro County

1 new case in Taos County

1 new case in Torrance County

8 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 2.7% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Tuesday's report from the state.

The state reports that 103 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Tuesday, there are 175,460 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.