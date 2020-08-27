New Mexico reports 9 new deaths, 190 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 9 new deaths, 190 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: August 27, 2020 03:26 PM
Created: August 27, 2020 03:05 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported nine additional COVID-19-related deaths on Thursday.

The latest deaths include:

  • A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and was a resident of the Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque.
  • A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque.
  • A female in her 60s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. 
  • A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces facility in Las Cruces.
  • A male in his 50s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 70s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 60s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 764.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 190 new additional COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday, New Mexico reported a total of 24,920 cases.

The latest cases include: 

  • 53 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 16 new cases in Chaves County
  • 5 new cases in Curry County
  • 20 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 9 new cases in Eddy County
  • 2 new cases in Grant County
  • 4 new cases in Hidalgo County
  • 8 new cases in Lea County
  • 2 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 1 new case in Los Alamos County
  • 32 new cases in Luna County
  • 3 new cases in McKinley County
  • 2 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 1 new new case in Roosevelt County
  • 5 new new cases in San Juan County
  • 2 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 4 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 16 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 5 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 3.0% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Thursday's report from the state.

The state reports that 68 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Thursday, there are 12,446 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.


