New Mexico reports 9 new deaths, 190 additional COVID-19 cases

- A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and was a resident of the Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque.
- A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque.
- A female in her 60s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces facility in Las Cruces.
- A male in his 50s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 70s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 764.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 190 new additional COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday, New Mexico reported a total of 24,920 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 53 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 16 new cases in Chaves County
- 5 new cases in Curry County
- 20 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 9 new cases in Eddy County
- 2 new cases in Grant County
- 4 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 8 new cases in Lea County
- 2 new cases in Lincoln County
- 1 new case in Los Alamos County
- 32 new cases in Luna County
- 3 new cases in McKinley County
- 2 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 1 new new case in Roosevelt County
- 5 new new cases in San Juan County
- 2 new cases in San Miguel County
- 4 new cases in Sandoval County
- 16 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 5 new cases in Valencia County
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
KOB 4 determined there was a 3.0% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Thursday's report from the state.
The state reports that 68 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
As of Thursday, there are 12,446 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.